Leighton Meester Wears Giambattista Valli for ‘Date Night’ NYC Premiere

Gossip Girl Leighton Meester may only have a bit role in Tina Fey and Steve Carell’s new comedy Date Night but the actress is no wallflower when it comes to the red carpet. Meester showed off her style chops in a Giambattista Valli v-neck printed cocktail number last night at the flick’s NYC premiere. The Spring 2010 collection dress fits the actress perfectly and we like the bit of fun leather fringe that gives the polished silhouette a glam boho vibe. But what of the shoes? Are the black multi-buckle heels a bit of a throw-off or do they give Meester just the right bit of edge? Let us know in a comment below!