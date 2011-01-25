Leighton Meester Vs. Kate Bosworth: Leather Style Standoff

Leighton Meester and Kate Bosworth always hover near the top of our best dressed lists, and these black and leather dresses that they donned over the weekend perfectly prove why.

The Michael Kors Pre-Fall 2011 dress that Leighton wore to the premiere of The Roommate fit her like a glove I mean, could her waist look any tinier? On the other hand, Kate’s Chlo Spring 2011 number is equally cool and classic, a balance that is not easy to achieve.

My jaw actually dropped when I saw Leighton, because she’s a vision of perfection in the Michael Kors gown black can be such an underwhelming color choice, but she totally rocked it.

Who do you think wore black and leather best?

Photos: Jemal Countess, Getty Images; Eric Charbonneau, WireImage