Leighton Meester Vs. Gwyneth Paltrow: Sheer Madness Style Standoff

Photos: Rick Diamond, Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Leighton Meester and Gwyneth Paltrow walked for Gwen’s new flick, The Country Song, Tennessee style. That sheer is so hot right now, but which of these Manhattanites in Nashville did it better?

Leighton in Marc Jacobs Spring 2011 looks totally, insanely hot. That crochet, the maxi skirt, the maroon Salvatore Ferragamo pumps and Cathy Waterman jewels? It could be too much texture, but it’s really quite perfect. Girl likes to make a statement, and this one came through beautifully, and not all, ‘look at me because I’m willing to be risky for any attention I can get!’

Gwyneth is taking notes from Demi and has decided aging simply isn’t for her. I know it’s about the sheer Ralph Rucci Spring 2011 dress right now, but those mesh Lanvin pumps are in a word, sick. I like the slightly macabre, looks like a skeleton vibe of the LBD, but overall, Leighton stole my heart by way of Marc.

Who are you feeling for the sheer trend?