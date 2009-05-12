Leighton Meester Sings With Cobra Starship. WHAT.

OMFG. Why am I just now finding out that Leighton Meester is featured on the new Cobra Starship single “Good Girls Go Bad”!?!? I don’t know what’s more surprising: that Cobra Starship is still making hot new beats or that Leighton Meester is singing on Cobra Starship’s hot new beat.

Regardless, here’s the new song and Cobra Starship’s new album “Hot Mess” is for sale on iTunes today.

As for “Good Girls Go Bad” there is an accompanying music video directed by Kai Regan starring of course Leighton Meester running around New York’s Lower East Side– incidentally the new stomping grounds of the pleated khaki pants, ribbon belts and deck shoes from the UPPER East Side. The video will be out sometime next month.

Wow. I honestly feel that featuring Blair Waldorf Leighton Meester makes a lot of sense. Gold star Cobra Starship.