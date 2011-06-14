Leighton Meester Shows Off New Bangs and a New Song [Video]

Last night, Leighton Meester gave the audience at L.A.’s Troubadour a taste of what’s to come on her new album. It doesn’t even come close to her amazing performance in Country Strong, but I’m actually all for Meester pursuing a singing career and no, I’m still not over that movie in case you were wondering.

I mean, we know the skills are there, but the video below may just not necessarily be showcasing those skills in the best light. From what I can gather, between the new, hippie bangs and flowy maxi, she’s moving away from that whole Cobra Starship “Good Girls Go Bad” debacle and into a more Tracy Chapman meets Joni Mitchell phase. And I don’t hate it one bit. Compare the three videos below and let me know which Leighton you prefer: folk Leighton, club Leighton or dirty Leighton?