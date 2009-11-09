Leighton Meester New Music Video, “Somebody to Love” Featuring Robin Thicke

Leighton Meester debuted her new music video for “Somebody to Love” featuring Robin Thicke. I started watching it and thought it was an episode of Gossip Girl. Don’t laugh. It’s not that far-fetched to be mislead like that: a beautiful, expensively dressed girl writhing around in a limo…I mean…if that is not already an episode premise, it should be. On second thought, I actually think that was the Gossip Girl pilot.

Check out the music video here and making of the video with Leighton Meester here: