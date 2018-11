Leighton Meester is in Aprils LOfficiel China, and I don’t know why it’s the first time we’re seeing it. The title of the editorial is Queen B after her Gossip Girl character, but it comes off ironic in that the plunging Louis Vuitton and Fendi looks are decidedly more Serena.

Lensed by Alexey Yurenev, her Gucci, Max Mara and Jil Sander looks are complemented by slick hair and a fuschia lip. Girl looks good.

Photos: FGR