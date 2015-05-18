StyleCaster
Leighton Meester is Pregnant!

Leighton Meester is Pregnant!

Congrats, you two! (Photo: WENN)

Aw, congratulations are in order for Leighton Meester and Adam Brody—the couple is expecting a baby!

The 29-year-old former “Gossip Girl” star and “The O.C.” actor, 35, were spotted out together in L.A., where Leighton showed off a pretty substantial baby bump, so it’s a safe bet she’s fairly far along.

This will be the first child for the couple, who tied the knot in a super-secret ceremony in February 2014. Who knows—maybe in 16 years or so, baby Brody and James ReynoldsBlake Lively‘s daughter—will star in a “Gossip Girl” spinoff.

