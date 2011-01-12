StyleCaster
Leighton Meester Is Part Of The Missoni Tribe For SS11

Kerry Pieri
by
The blogerati will always love to pin one fashion girl against another (who wore it best, which model is number one, Carine or Emmanuelle?). We’re guilty of it as well, and we’ve even pinned Blake against Leighton, Blair versus S, but really we have two very different species of fashion girl here evidenced by Leighton’s new Missoni campaign shot by Juergen Teller.

Photographed at London’s Museum of Everything, it’s whimsical and quirky and also really sort of sweet, featuring some friends and fam of the Milan based familia (look out for future images featuring Andrea Dellal and Jacquetta Wheeler, as well). Quite the opposite of a high gloss, oh so Parisian Chanel ambassadorship, no?

Click through for all of the images and check out the campaign video below by Mel Bless featuring no Leighton, but a Margherita and a few others from the Missoni tribe. I swear I might be related to Uncle Vittorio.

1 of 8

Very college girl after a late night paper moment.

Love a little Lady Gaga in Just Dance.

Joan Burstein.

Jasmine Guinness. Any relation to Daphne, I don't know?

Lola Teller, Juergen's bebe.

Angela Missoni and Vittorio Junior Missoni. The Missonis are mad cute.

Jade Parfitt

Vittorio Missoni-hot.

