Leighton Meester Is A Little Bit Country

Leighton Meester is not afraid of a red carpet challenge. The beauty donned blue Elie Saab from Spring 2011, and went head-to-toe in the evening-wear designer for the 14th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala.

It’s a little bit country, a little bit matchy matchy and not nearly as edgy as the Gossip Girl normally goes. Those tendrils of hair are feeling very prom, but I can’t ignore the flawless fit of the dress. Are you cool with going direct from the runway or do you prefer a little creative styling?

Photo: David Livingston, Getty Images