Another day, another celebrity sex tape leaked. Today, it was confirmed that Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester indeed has a sex tape. According to TMZ, a company by the name of celebhotline.com is in negotiations right now. Oh, Leighton, didn’t anyone ever tell you never to film yourself having sex?
But what would Eleanor Waldorf Dorota say?
Leighton Meester Has a Sex Tape and It’s Not with Chuck Bass
