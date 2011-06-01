Leighton Meester Gets Lovestruck In New Vera Wang Commercial

Picture this scenario: you’re on your Soho fire escape wearing a stunning red Vera Wang couture dress, staring longingly into the distance, waiting for your Prince Charming to come running with a bouquet of roses and sweep you off your feet. Well, this kind of stuff happens to you if you’re Leighton Meesterat least it does in her brand new commercial for Vera Wang’s Lovestruck fragrance. The Gossip Girl star looks flirty and flawless (we can’t get over the fishtail gown and her loose curls), and her love interest isn’t bad, either. Watch the adorable clip below!