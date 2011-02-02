Leighton Meester Doesn’t Want You To Touch Her Sh*t [Video]

Leighton Meester stars in the naughts version of Single White Female, except it’s set at a college and presumably nobody dies from a stiletto to the skull. It’s called The Roommate, and though it doesn’t look funny, Leighton’s College Humor PSA, “Don’t Touch My Shit,” complete with tote bag is.

Sample line: “Once I woke up in the middle of the night and I saw you touching my shit. Don’t touch my shit.” Watch on in dedication for all of the shitty college followed by New York roommates you’ve had to deal with touching your shit.

[CollegeHumor]