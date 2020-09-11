Leighton Meester & Adam Brody Have Welcomed a Baby Son & They’re Calling Him Their ‘Dream Boy’

Blair Waldorf and Seth Cohen are second-time parents. Leighton Meester gave birth to Adam Brody’s baby, and we couldn’t be happier for them. The O.C. alum confirmed that he and his wife welcomed their second child in an interview on the Twitch show, The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular, where he called his and Meester’s newborn son their “dream boy.”

“Yeah, since the last time I played, I have a new kid,” Brody said. “I have a boy and he’s a dream, a dream boy.”

Meester and Brody, who kept their second pregnancy a secret, confirmed that they were expecting a second child in March 2020 when the Gossip Girl alum was photographed with a noticeable baby bump in Los Angeles. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Arlo Day Brody, in 2015. Meester and Brody, who met on the set of the film Oranges in 2013 and married in 2014, also kept their first pregnancy a secret. Along with their family, the couple is also private about their relationship. Their last awards show appearance together was at the 2017 Golden Globes.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in August 2018, Meester opened up about what it was like for her and Brody to be working parents. “I think we’re a pretty modern couple,” she said at the time. “I think we sort of toggle back and forth… we both work, but also being actors, I think we understand each other, what we’re both going through.”

She continued, “I also think the nice thing about being an actor [is] you can work a lot, and when work is work, it’s, like, super intense and long hours and you might not see your family for a long period. But then I’ll have, like, months off at a time, so I can really be home and spend time [with Arlo]. I prefer it that way.”

The Roommate star also opened up about how motherhood prepared for her role in the ABC series Single Parents.

“I think it kind of goes both ways, like, having a kid and being a mom,” she said. “[It] prepares me to some extent, playing a mom. I bring the experiences with me. At least it’s something that I’ve lived through. But yeah, my kid is 3, not 7 [like my child on the show]. The school dropoffs have just sort [of] started that.”