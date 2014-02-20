Everything We Know About Leighton Meester and Adam Brody’s Super-Secret Wedding Ceremony

In November 2013, news broke that Adam Brody and Leighton Meester were engaged. The pair have been extremely hush-hush on details of their relationship, never officially confirming their relationship status or engagement, so fans were truly shocked when news broke via Us Weekly that they officially tied the knot. The two both starred on shows created by Josh Schwartz, and had worked together on 2011’s “The Oranges,” and according to an insider at the time, Brody and Meester “were always close and friendly.”

In an exclusive interview with E! News, a source reported that the couple was able to keep their wedding a secret by staying off of social media and steering clear from Los Angeles. “Leighton and Adam got married in Northern California by the ocean a couple of weeks ago,” the source said. “It was a very small and intimate wedding with close family and friends. It was beautiful.”

And for the honeymoon? The newlyweds were spotted at the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort in Mexico from February 12 to 15, but the hotel refrained from commenting on the couple’s stay.

Since tying the knot, the former “Gossip Girl” actress has been in New York preparing for her Broadway debut in “Of Mice and Men.” Meanwhile, Brody has been seen leaving a boxing gym in L.A., where he flashed his gold wedding band. The newlyweds are set to star in the comedy “Life Partners”, which is set for release in 2014.