Leighton, K. Stew & Mila Kunis: MTV Balmain Style Standoff

Last night in LA, a number of Hollywood’s biggest names came out to celebrate The Twilight Saga the 2011 MTV Movie Awards, including three of our favorite fashionable young starletsKristen Stewart, Leighton Meester and Mila Kunisall of whom were dressed in Balmain.

K. Stew channeled the inner Joan Jett she portrayed so perfectly in The Runaways and opted for a red, studded and safety pinned leather number from Balmain‘s Spring 2011 collection. Even though she paired the dress with black heels on the red carpet, she switched them out for slip-on Vans sneakers when the time came for her to accept her awards for Twilight.

Leighton and Mila opted for sparkly looks from the Fall 2011 collection: Mila in a multicolored, striped miniskirt paired with a simple black top, and Leighton in a blinding silver, mirrored long-sleeve mini-dress.

I’m not sure what brought on this sudden surge of Balmania, but these three were definitely among the best dressed of the evening. Each one used the label’s signature rock-and-roll sensibility to play off of her unique personal style, and I am having a seriously rough time choosing a favorite.

So help me out! Which girl rocked Balmain best at the MTV Movie Awards?

Photos via Getty Images