Leigh Lezark Wears Color, Coco Rocha Will Dominate The World

Leigh Lezark gets a little editorial love from Elle Ukraine — and they put her in color! [Fashion Gone Rogue]
Coco Rocha debuts the trailer for her and hubby James C0nran’s documentary about Haiti via her Tumblr. [Oh So Coco]
You can score a stylish piece of Jane Aldridge (of Sea of Shoes fame) through her new online shop. [Atlantis Dry Goods]
The only kind of porn that is suitable for work — shoe porn! New Charlotte Olympia styles for Resort 2012 will certainly have you drooling at your desk. [Fashionologie]
“Little boys like wearing pink” is a headline. Didn’t Jenna Lyons already cross this bridge? [HuffPost Style]
If you haven’t done so already, check out the brand new Balenciaga website and archive. It’s AMAZING. [Balenciaga]
RT @johnjannuzzi Here’s my thing. Phillip Lim is BOSS. Couldn’t agree more!
RT @jo_sto @CFDA staff field trip today! McQueen exhibit and rosa mexicana#fashionandmargaritas Sounds like the perfect combination to me.
RT @peoplesrev PR Tip: Do not request a job interview on Twitter / Facebook – it’s not crafty, it is not funny Noted!
RT @mrbradgoreski Currently having a major cardio session on the elliptical. How’s your Monday morning so far? If a cardio session on the keyboard counts, then my Monday is totally the same.