StyleCaster
Share

Leigh Lezark Wears Color, Coco Rocha Will Dominate The World

What's hot
StyleCaster

Leigh Lezark Wears Color, Coco Rocha Will Dominate The World

Adam
by

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Leigh Lezark gets a little editorial love from Elle Ukraine — and they put her in color! [Fashion Gone Rogue]

Coco Rocha debuts the trailer for her and hubby James C0nran’s documentary about Haiti via her Tumblr. [Oh So Coco]

You can score a stylish piece of Jane Aldridge (of Sea of Shoes fame) through her new online shop. [Atlantis Dry Goods]

The only kind of porn that is suitable for work — shoe porn! New Charlotte Olympia styles for Resort 2012 will certainly have you drooling at your desk. [Fashionologie]

e25b73e45ebab1da m 31 127 None 1dJjlBxFgN8C.preview Leigh Lezark Wears Color, Coco Rocha Will Dominate The World

“Little boys like wearing pink” is a headline. Didn’t Jenna Lyons already cross this bridge? [HuffPost Style]

If you haven’t done so already, check out the brand new Balenciaga website and archive. It’s AMAZING. [Balenciaga]

135360 1311011389 Leigh Lezark Wears Color, Coco Rocha Will Dominate The World

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @johnjannuzzi Here’s my thing. Phillip Lim is BOSS. Couldn’t agree more!

RT @jo_sto @CFDA staff field trip today! McQueen exhibit and rosa mexicana#fashionandmargaritas Sounds like the perfect combination to me.

RT @peoplesrev PR Tip: Do not request a job interview on Twitter / Facebook – it’s not crafty, it is not funny Noted!

RT @mrbradgoreski Currently having a major cardio session on the elliptical. How’s your Monday morning so far? If a cardio session on the keyboard counts, then my Monday is totally the same.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share