Leigh Lezark Mango Ads Released

The advertisements for Mango are usually pretty simple; black and white, little expression, and a whole lotta body. (Usually from one of the Cruz sisters.) Their latest campaign, featuring the likes of Daisy Lowe, Riley Keough (daughter of Lisa-Marie Presley), and Marie-Ange Casta, should be less va-va-voom and more New York chic, as is apparent by the Leigh Lezark ad that was released on Wednesday.

Lezark (one third of the DJ group The Misshapes) has the facial features of a pixie, an incomparable social status and…apparently a bowl haircut. Looking a bit more like Lloyd from Dumb and Dumber (Mock…yeah….bird…yeah…) than model Tao Okomoto.The dude model almost looks like he’s protecting her from the cruel hair comments she’ll more than likely receive.

Let’s hope it’s a wig.