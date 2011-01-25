StyleCaster
Leigh Lezark And Lou Doillon For Maison Michel Spring 2011

Leigh Lezark And Lou Doillon For Maison Michel Spring 2011

Leigh Lezark And Lou Doillon For Maison Michel Spring 2011
I’m not surprised that the best lookbook I’ve seen in a long while comes from Parisian accessory and hat line Maison Michel. Not only is the label’s artistic director, Laetitia Crahay, the head of accessories and jewelry at Chanel, she has lots of pretty people at her disposal.

The Spring 2011 lookbook beautifully shot by Crahay’s boss man at Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld boasts an impressive cast that includes Lou Doillon, Olivier Theyskens, Leigh Lezark, Mark Ronson, Abbey Lee Kershaw and many more. If I didn’t think I would look really silly with a bow sitting atop my crazy curly hair, I would rush out and by one of these Maison Michel goodies ASAP. Click through for my favorite shots!

1 of 13

Jac Jagaciak

Abbey Lee Kershaw

Angela Lindvall

Bambi Northwood-Blyth

Lou Doillon

Olivier Theyskens

Mark Ronson and Josephine de la Baume

Leigh Lezark

Ashley Smith and Tanga Moreau

Anja Rubik

Karolina Kurkova

Frida Gustavsson

Irina Lazareanu

