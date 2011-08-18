Leigh Lezark + H&M: From DJ to Designer?

It seems like no trend has more staying power than the collaboration. Vogue UK has announced that Misshapes DJ and ultimate cool girl Leigh Lezark will be guest-curating the selection for H&M’s shop-in-shop opening at Selfridge’s on August 25.

Although we’d rather have Leigh Lezark design a line for H&M that was available here in the States, perhaps this is a step in the direction of Lezark doing her own line. Lezark has a distinctive style and fantastic taste. Hers is a celebrity line that could actually have a recognizable and wearable identity. We’re looking at you, Kris Jenner.

Check out some of our favorite of Leigh Lezark’s looks. It’s a lot of black, but Leigh Lezark obviously knows what she’s doing.

Images of Leigh Lezark: Elle Ukraine, Sipa