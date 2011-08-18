StyleCaster
Share

Leigh Lezark + H&M: From DJ to Designer?

What's hot
StyleCaster

Leigh Lezark + H&M: From DJ to Designer?

Adam
by
Leigh Lezark + H&M: From DJ to Designer?
7 Start slideshow

It seems like no trend has more staying power than the collaboration. Vogue UK has announced that Misshapes DJ and ultimate cool girl Leigh Lezark will be guest-curating the selection for H&M’s shop-in-shop opening at Selfridge’s on August 25.

Although we’d rather have Leigh Lezark design a line for H&M that was available here in the States, perhaps this is a step in the direction of Lezark doing her own line. Lezark has a distinctive style and fantastic taste. Hers is a celebrity line that could actually have a recognizable and wearable identity. We’re looking at you, Kris Jenner.

Check out some of our favorite of Leigh Lezark’s looks. It’s a lot of black, but Leigh Lezark obviously knows what she’s doing.

Images of Leigh Lezark: Elle Ukraine, Sipa

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

Graphic and edgy, Lezark combines fashion and the skeletal system. This would have been helpful in sophomore bio.

Elle Ukraine tapped Lezark for an editorial and chose something outside her comfort zone - white and flouncy. This is one of those dresses that is universally flattering, however.

Lezark teaches us how to mix graphics and different prints: keep it monochromatic.

Again, all-black keeps this feathered dress and boxy coat ensemble from looking too off the wall.

Nothing looks cooler than leather accents.

She's wearing semi-transparent lacy, and yet somehow makes it seem more badass than bedroom.

She does venture away from black. And who wouldn't for this mustard asymmetrical dress?

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Style Standoff: Zooey Deschanel Vs Elizabeth Banks

Style Standoff: Zooey Deschanel Vs Elizabeth Banks
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share