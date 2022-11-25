Major Sale Alert: Save Up to 30% on LEGO Sets For ‘Star Wars’ & ‘Harry Potter’

Scroll To See More Images

The amount of Black Friday sales cropping up is starting to hurt my head (and probably yours, too), which is why I’m here to shed some light on discounts you definitely don’t want to miss. Don’t worry, they have nothing to do with vacuums, hair tools or fuzzy slippers. In fact, they’re something you might not realize you need, but do. Introducing: the best LEGO Black Friday deals on Amazon.

Whether you have yet to buy a holiday gift for a younger family member or are still empty-handed for a friend’s upcoming birthday, you simply can’t go wrong with LEGOs. Children and adults alike will love unwrapping toys that revolve around their fave movies and video games.

The best LEGO deals on Amazon are all about Star Wars, Harry Potter, Batman and Super Mario. These Black Friday markdowns run all the way up to 30 percent, which is amazing considering some of these sets cost quite a pretty penny.

Stock up on these LEGO kits to make your December holiday shopping way less stressful. There are sure to be at least a couple of sets in this round-up that catch your eye (and credit card).

LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest Set

Pay close attention to this deal because it only lasts until the end of the day. It’s the steepest discount on this list, so don’t hesitate to snatch it up right away, especially if you’re a hardcore Star Wars fan. The Razor Crest Set comes with 1,023 pieces and four figures: The Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper and the Child.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Magical Trunk Kit

Fly into the world of wizardry with this Harry Potter LEGO kit. They’ll get to play with all of their fave characters, as well as the sorting hat, potions, the marauder’s map and more. And all for $17 off!

LEGO Star Wars BD-1 Set

LEGO keeps it coming with discounted Star Wars sets like this one. Build BD-1, the exploration droid from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and then proudly display it on a shelf in your home so everyone can see it. That 20 percent discount is looking pretty sweet, too.

LEGO DC Batman Batmobile: The Penguin Chase Kit

Put the Batmobile, Batman and Penguin all in one LEGO set and you have the perfect gift for the DC comic lover on your shopping list. Though it’s only 9 percent off, anything helps on the biggest shopping day of the year.

LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Peach Set

If they’re more of a video game stan, they’re sure to have a blast building and playing with this Super Mario LEGO kit. The interactive Princess Peach figure has an LCD screen that shows several different reactions and objects. Plus, there’s a speaker that plays all of the fun Super Mario noises and songs from the actual video game. Grab it for $59 this Black Friday.

