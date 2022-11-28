LEGO Is Having a Rare Sale For Cyber Monday—Get ‘Encanto,’ ‘Black Panther’ & ‘Star Wars’ Sets Before They Sell Out

Scroll To See More Images

If you love LEGOs as much as we do, you may want to know about the best LEGO Cyber Monday 2022 deals to snag buildable sets themed after Harry Potter, Star Wars, Marvel and other fan-favorite franchises for cheap.

LEGOs launched in 1949 as a line of plastic toys that interlock with one another to construct objects, such as vehicles, buildings and even working robots. The beauty of the LEGOs is that anything asembled can be taken apart again and the pieces can be repurposed for new constructions. LEGO’s flagship product is the Lego, a colored stackable brick. The company is also known for its mini figurines, LEGO-inspired action figures of people or well-known characters, such as Harry Potter from the Harry Potter franchise, Darth Vader from the Star Wars movies, and Star-Lord from the Marvel Comics.

Whether you’re a kid or not, these LEGOs sets are some of the best gifts to give (or receive) for the holidays. Want to know what it’s like to live in the Madrigal house in Encanto or fly the Star Wars X-Fighter ship? That’s possible with these LEGO Cyber Monday 2022 deals. Read on for the best LEGO Cyber Monday 2022 deals to score this season.

Best LEGO Cyber Monday Deals 2022

Read on for the best LEGO Cyber Monday deals on Star Wars, Marvel, Harry Potter and Disney sets.

Best LEGO Star Wars Cyber Monday Deals 2022

Re-create classic scenes from the original Star Wars trilogy with this LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Fighter set, which includes a LEGO brick version of Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter, LEGO minifigures of characters like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna, LEGO lightsabers and a R2-D2 LEGO droid figure. The X-Wing Fighter, specifically, includes an opening for a LEGO minifigure cockpit, a space for R2-D2 and wings that can be switched from defense to attack position by a button. The ship also includes retractable landing gear and two spring-loaded shooters, making it the perfect set to be displayed or played with in between missions. The LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Fighter set is on sale for $39.99 for Cyber Monday 2022, $10 off the original price of $49.99.

Feel the wrath of Vader with this LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet set. The collectible Star Wars building kit includes more 830 LEGO pieces to re-create Darth Vader’s iconic black helmet. The set also includes a Darth Vader name plate and integrated stand, making it the perfect centerpiece display. The LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet set is on sale for $63.99 for Cyber Monday 2022, 20 percent off from its original price of $79.99.

Channel your inner Jedi with this LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Helmet set. The set, which is modeled after the Red Five, includes more than 670 LEGO bricks to re-create Skywalker’s signature helmet. The set also includes a Luke Skywalker name plate and integrated stand to display it to Star Wars superfans. The LEGO Star Wars Luke Skywalker Helmet set is on sale for $55.99 for Cyber Monday 2022, 20 percent off its original price of $69.99.

Baby Yoda never looked so good in this LEGO Mandalorian and Baby Yoda set

. The set includes more than 295 LEGO bricks to re-create the Mandalorian—complete with a blaster rifle on his back and a blaster pistol in hand—and the Child, also known as Baby Yoda.The LEGO Baby Yoda figure includes adjustable ears for different expressions, as well as a floating LEGO hovergram. Both the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda figures also include nameplates for display. The LEGO Mandalorian and Baby Yoda set is on sale for $13.99

for Cyber Monday 2022, 30 percent off from its original price of $19.99.

Fly high with this LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter set. The set, which re-creates a LEGO brick version of a Mandalorian Starfighter and includes more than 540 LEGO pieces, includes three new LEGO minifigures, Bo-Katan Kryze, Gar Saxon and a Mandalorian Loyalist, as well as five blaster pistols and jetpacks. The LEGO Mandalorian Starfighter itself features a cockpit for two LEGO minifigures, two stud shooters, two spring-loaded shootes and adjustable wings that can be rotated vertically for landing or folded down and rotated for flight mode. The LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter set is on sale for $50.94, 15 percent off its original price of $59.99.

Mando fans will love this LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Helmet set. The set includes more than 580 LEGO pieces to re-create the Star Wars bounty hunter’s iconic helmet complete with contours and a metallic beskar armor. The set also includes a nameplate and built-in stand for display. The LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Helmet set is on sale for $55.99 for Cyber Monday 2022, 20 percent off from its original price of $69.99.

Travel to a galaxy far, far away with this LEGO Star Wars Hoth set. The set, which comes with more than 580 pieces, is the first buildable LEGO model of a Battle of Hoth AT-ST with authentic details reminiscent of the machine from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. The set includes three LEGO minifigures: Chewbacca with snow decoration; a Hoth AT-ST Pilot; and a Hoth Rebel Trooper. Both Hoth minifigures come with their own weapons. The set also includes an Imperial Probe Droid LEGO minifigure. As for the hoth itself, the AT-ST walker includes a minifigure cockpit accessible via a hatch and open roof, a wheel-operated rotating head, two spring-loaded shooters and posable legs. The LEGO Star Wars Hoth set is on sale for $39.99 for Cyber Monday 2022, $10 off from its original price of $49.99.

Best LEGO Disney Cyber Monday Deals 2022

Welcome yourself to the family Madrigal with this LEGO Encanto Madrigal house set. The set, which includes more than 580 pieces, re-creates the iconic Madrigal house from 2021’s Encanto—complete with three levels, a spinning weather vane, a flipping bed, waving shutters, a unique sticker sheet and dozens of other accessories. The set—which also features different rooms with different functions much like the story in Encanto—also includes minifigures of characters like Abuela, Mirabel, Antoni, Chispi and butterflies. The LEGO Encanto Madrigal House set is on sale for $39.99 for Cyber Monday 2022, 20 percent off from its original price of $49.99.

Hang out with Mickey and the gang with this LEGO Disney Mickey, Minnie and Goofy’s Fairground Fun set. The set, which includes more than 180 LEGO pieces, features a Ferris wheel, roller coater and a strength tester game that LEGO minifigures of characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy can play. The set, which also includes two smaller builds and dozens of more accessories, is a must-have for kid and adult LEGO fans alike. The LEGO Disney Mickey, Minnie and Goofy’s Fairground Fun set is on sale for $24.49 for Cyber Monday 2022, more than $10 off its original price of $34.99.

LEGO Disney Mickey, Minnie & Goofy’s Fairground Fun

Best Marvel Cyber Monday 2022 Deals

Wakanda Forever. This LEGO Black Panther set is a must-have for Marvel fans. The set includes more than 120 LEGO pieces to re-create a Black Panther mechanical warrior complete with fully jointed arms, legs and protruding claws. The set also includes a Black Panther minifigure reminiscent of Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa from the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther movies. The LEGO Black Panther set is on sale for $6.99 for Cyber Monday, 30 percent off from its original price of $9.99.

Watch the Avengers assemble with this LEGO Avengers set. The set, which includes more than 524 LEGO pieces, re-creates Tony Stark’s Iron Man Hall of Armor with a rotating podium, detachable modules that can be combined and stacked in different configurations, and a posable Iron Suit mechanical warrior with minifigure cockpit. The set also includes five different Iron Man costumes that can be attached to Tony Stark. The LEGO Avengers set is on sale for $56.45 for Cyber Monday 2022.

Build one of the most famous X-Men with this LEGO Wolverine set. The set, which includes more than 140 LEGO pieces, re-creates a Wolverine mechanical warrior complete with movable claws on its hands and a minifigure cockpit. The set also includes a minifigure of Wolverine in his iconic yellow costume. The LEGO Wolverine set is on sale for $6.99 for Cyber Monday 2022, 30 percent off its original price of $9.99.

Best LEGO Harry Potter Cyber Mondays Deals 2022

Find the Sorcerer’s Stone with this LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts set. The set, which includes more than 370 LEGO pieces, re-creates a LEGO version of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and includes minifigures of fan-favorite characters like Harry Potter, Hermoine Granger and Ron Weasley. The set also includes a buildable Fluffy, a large, posable, three-headed dog that is the first guard over the Sorcerer’s Stone. The LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts set is on sale for $32.49 for Cyber Monday 2022, almost 20 percent off from its original price of $39.99.

Re-create one of the Harry Potter books’ most memorable scenes with this LEGO Harry Potter Polyjuice Potion set. The set, which comes with more than 217 LEGO pieces, includes minifigures of characters like Harry Potter, Hermioine Granger and Ron Weasley as they take the Polyjuice Potion—a drink that can transform them into another person—in a buildable Moaning Myrtle bathroom. Of course, the potion doesn’t go as planned. The LEGO Harry Potter Polyjuice Potion set is on sale for $15.99, 20 percent off from its original price of $19.99.

See what surprises are inside this LEGO Harry Potter Magical Trunk set. The set, which comes with more than 600 LEGO pieces, includes authentic LEGO Harry Potter accessories such as the Sorting Hat, potions, a cauldron, a potion-making book, the Marauder’s Map, Bertie Bott’s Every Flavor Beans, The Quibbler, goblets, cookies, a chessboard and an owl. The set also re-creates three iconic scenes and locations from the Harry Potter books: the Sorting Ceremony, the Great Hall Feast and the Common Room where Harry and the gang would spend hours hanging out and scheming about how to fight Voldemort. The LEGO Harry Potter Magical Trunk set is on sale for $51.99, 20 percent off from its original price of $64.99

More LEGO Cyber Friday Deals 2022

Nanana Batman! This LEGO Batman Batmobile set is a must-have for any Batman fan. The set, which comes with more than 390 LEGO pieces, builds a missile-firing Batmobile that can be used to chase down Gotham villains like The Penguin. The set also comes with two minifigures of Batman complete with a fabric bat-inspired cape and The Penguin holding a hand-held rocket launcher. The LEGO Batman Batmobile set is on sale for $23.99 for Cyber Monday 2022, 20 percent off from its original price of $29.99.

This LEGO Friends Central Perk set will be there for you. The set, which comes with more than 1,000 LEGO pieces, re-creates Friends’ iconic Central Perk café and comes with minifigures of characters like Ross Geller, Rachel Green, Chandler Bing, Monica Geller, Joey Tribbiani, Phoebe Buffay and Gunther to role-play your favorite Friends scenes. The LEGO Friends Central Perk set is on sale for $50.99 for Cyber Monday 2022, almost $10 off from its original price of $59.99.

Race around in this LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set. The set, which comes with more than 1120 LEGO pieces, re-creates the Green Hill Zone from Sonic the Hedgehog games—complete with a palm tree, a bridge loop, a lever-activated spring for Super Sonic Jumps, seven gold rings, buildable screen elements and five stickers. The set also comes with LEGO minifigures of Sonic and his arch nemesis Dr. Eggman, who comes with a buildable Eggmobile, Moto Bug and two face options. The LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Green Hill Zone set is on sale for $69.89 for Cyber Monday 2022, $10 off its original price of $79.99.

