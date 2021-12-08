Why Is Target’s LEGO Collection Actually So Chic?

Scroll To See More Images

If the cloudy winter days have started to look a little dull, fear not! The colorful, limited edition LEGO® Collection x Target‎ just dropped and it is so good, you’ll want to build (pun intended) your whole wardrobe around it. Between the loungewear, home decor and accessories, the collection includes pieces to reconfigure every corner of your life with happy hues.

Not only is the collab size inclusive up to 4X, LEGO also lets your pets in on the fun! I’m talking matching puffer jackets, collars, beds and even tennis balls for your dog (or cat, I don’t judge!). If you’ve ever dreamt of coordinating with your dog on a morning walk or for an Instagram pic, you’ll want to add the furry friend options to your cart immediately.

In true LEGO® fashion, each item is designed with a coordinated color-blocking style. This means you can wear the pieces as a set or mix and match to build a look of your own. One of the most important parts of creating a LEGO® masterpiece is ensuring that it is fun, functional and durable. This collection nails the masterpiece requirements with incredible pockets, zip-on or zip-off functionality and insulated outerwear features.

The collection is available in select Target stores and at Target.com for a limited time. More styles will be dropping throughout December so make sure you check the website for a preview. You can even favorite items that haven’t been released yet to help build out your wardrobe or home decor vision.

Read on for my favorite picks from the current LEGO® Collection x Target‎.

Contrast Pocket Convertible Zip-Up Puffer Jacket

This jacket deserves an MVP award. It has pockets big enough to actually hold things, detachable sleeves and the bottom section zips off so you can wear it as a parka or a puffer.

Contrast Pocket Sherpa Jacket

The vibrant trim on this cozy fleece is the perfect pop of color for a neutral set. Complete the outfit with the matching sweatpants.

Textured Sweater Knit Mittens

In the winter, no outfit is complete without a matching set of mittens. I love the ribbed knit pattern on this teal pair.

Color Block Puffer Jacket

This color-blocked jacket is sporty chic and as an added bonus, it has zip-off sleeves! It will transition perfectly into your spring wardrobe as a vest with a hoodie underneath.

Dog & Cat Color Block Puffer

Picture yourself walking down the street in a matching puffer with your dog. Adorable! That is a holiday card-worthy moment and one of my favorite parts about this collection.

Color Block Dog Collar

If your dog is wearing the color-blocked puffer, they better be accessorizing too! Finish the look with this matching collar.

LEGO Minifigures Graphic Short Sleeve T-Shirt

If you were a LEGO® fan as a kid (or now!), this nostalgic graphic tee is a can’t-miss item from the collection.

Utility Pockets Tote Bag

A bag with this many pockets means the possibilities are endless! The structured shape makes it an excellent travel bag and it will comfortably hold your computer, chargers, snacks and maybe a few LEGOs® to help the time fly on the plane!

Color Block Stripe Cardigan

The happy color combo on this cardigan will brighten up a work-from-home day or keep you warm when the AC is on a little too high at the office.

Color Block Stripe Sweater Knit Throw Blanket

One of the most important rules of home decor is that you can never have too many throws. The knit pattern on this blanket is casual yet sophisticated and would look great on the couch or at the end of your bed.