LEGO Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Advent Calendars—Get ‘Star Wars,’ ‘Harry Potter’ & Marvel Versions While They’re Still Cheap

If you love LEGOs, these LEGO advent calendars

—including versions themed around Star Wars, Harry Potter and Marvel—are must-haves in your LEGO collection.

If you’ve never used an advent calendar before, here’s how it works: Each calendar has about 25 paper compartments that fans can open up as they count down the 25 days to Christmas. Inside the compartments are festive surprises like ornaments, mini Christmas books and other holiday-themed trinkets. If you’re someone who can’t wait until December 25, advent calendars are an excellent way to scratch that gift-opening itch and unwrap a new present each day.

LEGO advent calendars up the ante. LEGOs launched in 1949 as a line of plastic toys that interlock with one another to construct objects, such as vehicles, buildings and even working robots. The beauty of the LEGOs is that anything asembled can be taken apart again and the pieces can be repurposed for new constructions. LEGO’s flagship product is the Lego, a colored stackable brick. The company is also known for its mini figurines, LEGO-inspired action figures of people or well-known characters, such as Harry Potter from the Harry Potter franchise, Darth Vader from the Star Wars movies, and Star-Lord from the Marvel Comics.

Whether you’re a kid or not, LEGO advent calendars

are some of the best gifts to give (or receive) for the holidays. Unlike other advent calendars, which often come with cheap, single-use items like a paper ornament, LEGO’s advent calendars come with dozens (sometimes hundreds) of pieces that can be used over and over again—and with each other. Want to see Darth Vader at Hogwarts? That’s possible with these LEGO advent calendars. Read on for the best LEGO advent calendar deals to score this holiday season.

The LEGO City Advent Calendar

is a classic. The calendar—which is among the number-one bestselling toys on Amazon—features 24 doors that fans can open up as they count down to Christmas. Behind the doors are dozens of LEGO pieces, including mini figurines of characters from the LEGO City Adventures TV series like Billy, Maddy, Mr. Produce, Tippy and Raze. The calendar also comes with a Santa mini figurine, as well as a playmat that users can fold down to set the scene for a winter wonderland. The LEGO City Advent Calendar is also on sale for $28 for Amazon’s Prime Early Access..

The force is strong with the Star Wars LEGO Advent Calendar. The calendar, designed with a snowy Star Wars forest, features 24 doors that fans can open as they count down to Christmas. Behind the doors are more than 320 LEGO pieces, including mini LEGO figures of characters like Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2, Luke Skywalker, a Clone Trooper Commander, a Snowtrooper, a Battle Droid, a Gonk Droid and more. The calendar also features LEGO Star Wars vehicles like the Republic Gunship, Droid Trifighter, ARC-170 Starfighter, Bad Batch Shuttle, Luke’s Landspeeder, T-16 Skyhopper, V-35 Landspeeder, B-wing, TIE Interceptor and Hoth AT-ST 6, as well as LEGO builds of other Star Wars surprises like a moisture vaporator, an ammo rack, a Hoth laser, a Hoth defense turret and a Wampa cave. The Star Wars LEGO Advent Calendar is also on sale for $36 from its original price of $45 for Amazon’s Prime Early Access.

If there’s one advent calendar you need this holiday season, it’s the LEGO Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar

. The calendar features 24 doors that fans can open as they count down to Christmas. Behind the doors are dozens of LEGO pieces, including LEGO mini figurines of Guardians like Star-lord / Peter Quill, Rocket the Raccoon, Groot and Mantis, as well as LEGO mini build of the Guardians’ space ship, a snowman in Thanos’ armor, a drone and Star-Lord’s boom box. Did we mention Groot has a Christmas tree on him? The LEGO Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Advent Calendar is also on sale for $36 from its original price of $45 for Amazon’s Prime Early Access.

LEGO Hogwarts, here we come! This Harry Potter LEGO advent calendar is a must-have for any Harry Potter or LEGO fan. The calendar features 24 doors that fans can open as they count down to Christmas. Behind the doors are more than 330 LEGO pieces, including mini LEGO figures of Harry Potter characters like Sirius Black, Moaning Myrtyle, Lord Voldemort, Horace Slughorn, Nymphadora Tonks, Neville Longbottom and, of course, Harry Potter. The calendar—which also includes LEGO items of other iconic items from the Harry Potter universe—also tell the story of the seven Harry Potter books and eight movies. The first three advent days make a scene from the first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone; the next three advent days make a scene from the second book, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, and so on and so forth. The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar is also on sale for $36 from its original price of $45 for Amazon’s Prime Early Access.

The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar

Grab your best friends and open the LEGO Friends Advent Calendar

together. The calendar features 24 doors that fans can open up as they count down to Christmas. Behind the doors are dozens of LEGO pieces, suh as mini figurines of LEGO Friends characters, as well as a LEGO Santa, reindeer and a sleigh piled with Christmas presents. The calendar also features a market filled with stalls the LEGO mini figurines can tour, as well as role-play activities like building a snowman, ice skating karaoke, making a toy rocket and eating holiday treats. The LEGO Friends Advent Calendar is also on sale for $28 for Amazon’s Prime Early Access..

The LEGO Friends Advent Calendar

