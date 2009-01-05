Legions of Honor

The French have a reputation for being proud and arrogant and generally unimpressed.

But John Galliano, the Gibraltar-born designer who has been helming the charge at France’s beloved house of Christian Dior since 1996, has finally worn them down with his clever designs and dexterous fashions.

In recognition of Galliano’s talents, the designer will be appointed a chevalier of the French Legion of Honor, one of the highest honors France bestows on foreigners.

The reward, established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, was the first modern order to award those who show bravery or merit.

In 1984, Galliano exploded onto the fashion scene with his graduation show at St. Martin’s School of Arts; a collection fittingly inspired by the French Revolution.

Since then he has made a name for himself designing first at Givenchy and has had success with his eponymous line, as well as his work at Dior.

Other fashion designers who have become legionnaires include Valentino Garavani, Giorgio Armani, and Emanuel Ungaro. The Légion d’Honneur also includes members notable for other exhibitions of bravery or merit, such as Shimon Peres, David Petraeus, Céline Dion, and Steven Spielberg.

Secret tip: those made Chevaliers of the Legion d’Honneur are allowed to wear affixed to their lapel a very small red woven ribbon, called a streamer, which is less than a centimeter wide and just a bit longer. If you see one, be sure to genuflect.