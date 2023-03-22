Shoppers Found a $16 Lululemon Joggers Alternative That Has Over 71,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

If there’s one brand my sister won’t stop blabbering on about, it’s Lululemon. She is a true and long-time fan of the brand, and I’ve never quite understood why. The reason why I’ve never purchased anything from Lulu is because of its price tags. Is a $100 pair of leggings really worth it or are there more affordable options that work just as well? This is probably why whenever I hear about a Lululemon alternative from Amazon, I make sure to pay special attention.

We’ve already found a bunch of Lulu-inspired leggings, but what about the brand’s joggers that everyone loves? We’ve got you covered for those, too!

Thanks to Amazon shoppers, we have the scoop on a pair of sweatpants that rivals the pricier one you keep hearing about. Reviewers love Leggings Depot’s ActiveFlex Joggers for their soft, buttery fabric that’s so similar to Lululemon’s Nulu fabric, you probably couldn’t even tell the difference between the two.

But here’s the deal: You could buy seven pairs of Leggings Depot’s version for the price of only one pair of the O.G. Lulus. Need we say more?

The $16 pair is made from premium quality materials that give you the right amount of stretch and also keep you dry with moisture-wicking fabric. It’s a polyester and spandex blend that is soft and comfortable to wear during any activity. There are pockets on both sides, just like the O.G. Lulu version. Plus, you shouldn’t experience any chafing thanks to Leggings Depot’s inclusion of interlock stitching. Not to mention, the hidden waistband pocket that holds your essentials, like bank and key cards (the Lululemon Align Joggers has this too). They even crop at the same place, right above the ankle.

Whether you’re heading to the gym, doing yoga, taking a quick jog or just lounging around the house, you’re going to want the ActiveFlex Joggers on. They’re the No.1 best-seller in its category on Amazon and are down to just $16 right now.

These joggers come in sizes small through 3XL and in so many different colors and patterns. To ensure your sweatpants last for the long haul, toss them in the wash with similar colors and tumble dry them on low.

The reviews section is buzzing with praises for these affordable alternatives that have over 71,000 perfect five-star ratings.

“I own several pairs of Align Lulu joggers. These are amazing!! The material is not identical, but honestly, if I didn’t know, I really would think these are the real thing,” raved one five-star shopper. “The material truly has a buttery soft feel to it. I was skeptical before ordering. Now I’ve ordered several other colors. You will not regret it. And I bet you won’t pay $100 for jogger leggings again, after trying these! Sooooooo soft & comfy.”

Another one wrote, “Exactly the same as my Lulu joggers without the price tag that Lulu offers. Ordered another pair already.”

“Super comfy!! Little bit of a stretch to them. Had someone ask if they were Lululemons. Totally worth the price,” wrote one more happy shopper.

Fill your drawers with the best-selling ActiveFlex Joggers that are just like Lululemon’s Align ones but cost a fraction of the price. Grab yours while they’re still on major sale at Amazon.

