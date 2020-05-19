Mindy Kaling Is Writing the Script to ‘Legally Blonde’ 3 & We’ll Bend and Snap to That!

Here’s to you, channeling a level of Elle Woods optimism about Legally Blonde 3‘s release date, cast, spoilers, and news. You haven’t forgotten about the Reese Witherspoon-starring gem, and neither have we. The third installment of the Legally Blonde franchise has been on our minds ever since 2018, when MGM Studios confirmed that a second sequel to 2003’s Legally Blonde 2 was on the way. But here we are, nearly two decades since the original, still missing our modern update. What gives? In the words of Elle Woods herself, “I don’t need back-ups”—I need answers. Good thing there are actually some to share. Keep on reading for everything we know about Legally Blonde 3 so far.

Is Legally Blonde 3 confirmed?

Yes! Deadline first reported that MGM was “near a deal” with Reese Witherspoon, 44, on Legally Blonde 3 in June 2018. The outlet confirmed that they planned to bring back “most of the creative team from the first film.” Soon after, the Big Little Lies star confirmed the rumors about the third installment on Instagram.

“It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3,” she wrote in the caption for a photo of herself in a hot-pink bikini (floating in the pool on a drift chaise, no less). It was the reveal that Elle Woods would be proud of.

When’s the release date for Legally Blonde 3?

Well, Legally Blonde 3 was originally slated to arrive on Feb. 14, 2020. It would’ve made for the perfect Galentine’s treat, but unfortunately, the film release has been pushed back indefinitely. At the time of writing, there’s no confirmed release date. But more news about the film keeps rolling out—so we’re holding our breaths for premiere updates, soon!

Who’s in the Legally Blonde 3 cast?

Reese Witherspoon is definitely on board for Legally Blonde 3, but the jury’s still out on who else from the original cast(s) will be joining. There’s a whole pool of familiar faces to choose from, including Jennifer Coolidge, Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, and Regina King—who was featured in Legally Blonde 2. Though it’s probably only a matter of time until we know for sure: Reese confirmed that “it will have returning cast members” in a Dec. 2019 Hollywood Reporter interview.

Who else is involved in Legally Blonde 3?

On May 18, news about Legally Blonde 3 got even sweeter when Deadline confirmed Never Have I Ever‘s Mindy Kaling and Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Dan Goor had signed on to write the scripts for the forthcoming film.

“So excited to be reunited with my friends @ReeseW, Lauren Neustadter and @djgoor to work on this movie,” Kaling announced on social media after the report. “Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!”

Reese Witherspoon also delivered the “#ElleWoodsApproved” stamp. “Some things are just meant to be!😜I’m SOOO excited to have @mindykaling and @djgoor writing Legally Blonde 3,” she shared on Twitter.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.