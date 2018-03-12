StyleCaster
25 On-Trend Ways to Wear Leg Slit Pants

Kristen Bousquet
Photo: Getty Images

Whether they’re swishy and wide-leg or tapered and skinny, pants that feature a slit are exceptionally sexy—and oh-so-flattering. Allowing a peek of ankle, calf, or knee gives the allure and femininity of a skirt while maintaining the cool practicality of pants. Ready to give this trendy style a whirl?

There’s a pair of leg slit pants that work for any body type or style, from a tiny two-inch slit that just give off a glimpse of ankle or a pair that unsnaps all the way to the thigh. Pair yours with a crop top or a button-down and you’ll have a casually irreverent yet seductive look. Ahead, shop our favorite slit leg pants, and our favorite street style-inspired ways to wear them right now.

1 of 25
STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | Lulus Written in the Sand heather grey two-piece culotte jumpsuit

Lulus Written in the Sand heather grey two-piece culotte jumpsuit, $76 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | Influencer wearing leg slit pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | TOBI Some Like It Haute red pants

TOBI Some Like It Haute red pants, $74 at TOBI

STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | Influencer wearing leg slit pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | Silence + Noise Talia split-ankle skinny pant

Silence + Noise Talia split-ankle skinny pant, $49 at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | Nasty Gal Take It Up With Me slit pants

Nasty Gal Take It Up With Me slit pants, $60 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | Influencer wearing leg slit pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | Lulus Lawrence black wide slit leg pants

Lulus Lawrence black wide slit leg pants, $59 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | Influencer wearing leg slit pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | Nasty Gal Slit by Slit striped pants

Nasty Gal Slit by Slit striped pants, $60 at Nasty Gal

STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | Influencer wearing leg slit pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | Lovers & Friends seascape pants

Lovers & Friends seascape pants, $168 at LIT Boutique

STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | Lulus Wallis black and white houndstooth wide-leg pants

Lulus Wallis black and white houndstooth wide-leg pants, $40 at Lulus

STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | Influencer wearing leg slit pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | I.N.C. petite split-leg flare pants

I.N.C. petite split-leg flare pants, $80 at Macy's

STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | Influencer wearing leg slit pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | Niamh thigh split crepe wide leg trousers

Niamh thigh split crepe wide leg trousers, $25 at Boohoo

STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | Influencer wearing leg slit pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | LEHA Trim trousers

LEHA Trim trousers, $224 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | Influencer wearing leg slit pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | Goen.J slit flared pants

Goen.J slit flared pants, $425 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | Influencer wearing leg slit pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | Live the Process wide leg sweatpants

Live the Process wide leg sweatpants, $178 at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | Influencer wearing leg slit pants
Photo: Getty
STYLECASTER | Leg Slit Pants | Forever 21 knit colorblock split-leg pants

Forever 21 knit colorblock split-leg pants, $28 at Forever 21

