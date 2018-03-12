25 On-Trend Ways to Wear Leg Slit Pants

Whether they’re swishy and wide-leg or tapered and skinny, pants that feature a slit are exceptionally sexy—and oh-so-flattering. Allowing a peek of ankle, calf, or knee gives the allure and femininity of a skirt while maintaining the cool practicality of pants. Ready to give this trendy style a whirl?

There’s a pair of leg slit pants that work for any body type or style, from a tiny two-inch slit that just give off a glimpse of ankle or a pair that unsnaps all the way to the thigh. Pair yours with a crop top or a button-down and you’ll have a casually irreverent yet seductive look. Ahead, shop our favorite slit leg pants, and our favorite street style-inspired ways to wear them right now.