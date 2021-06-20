This Denim Jumpsuit Has Me Ready To Embrace Easy Summer Dressing

Scroll To See More Images

Real talk: I have neither the time nor the energy to put a lot of thought into what I’m going to wear in the morning. I can barely muster the effort required to fire up my Nespresso machine as it is! Needless to say, my quality of life drastically improved as soon as jumpsuits, rompers and other one-piece garments conveniently became cool again. Case in point: The Lee Vintage Modern Union-Alls, which were initially created for women working in factories during WWII.

100 years and several iterations later, this timeless and lightweight little number has become my style savior for almost every situation, from business lunches to first-date drinks. Because it’s an all-in-one ‘fit, I don’t have to stress about having to match separates, so I just focus on fun accessories and let it do its thing.

Since its debut in 1917, the Union-Alls have seen a few stylish updates, like a full-body metal zipper, a more tapered leg, breast pockets and a range of trendy denim colorways from acid-washed pale indigo to olive green herringbone to a desert-y pink called Canyon Rose.

From the moment I first slipped mine on, I knew I’d need more than one wash—so I opted for both summer-ready Princess Ivory and classic Mid-Blue. Who says you can’t be comfy and chic? I’ll be checking both boxes this summer and well into the fall, thanks to the Lee Union-Alls.

Below, read on for how I plan to style this piece during the warmer months.

For Date Night

Nothing sexes up a white jumpsuit quite like a black lace bodysuit peeking out from underneath. Pair this combo with some beige block-heeled sandals, statement earrings and a quilted clutch and you’re good to go check out that trendy new tapas restaurant with your SO (or some cutie you met on Hinge).

For Girls’ Brunch

Brunch dates with the girls can present a bit of a style dilemma: You want to look cute—but you also want to feel comfortable while catching up over an epic feast. That’s where the mid-blue denim Union-Alls will come in handy. On lazy Sundays, I fully intend to throw on a pair of black Nike Air Force 1s, a black belt to cinch the waist, gold braided hoops, and square shades with blue lenses like the Rheos x Southern Tide Edistos. The best part? This laid-back ensemble works just as well for running any necessary post-brunch errands (or keeping the party going at a second spot!).

For a Business Lunch

Heading to grab lunch with a client, or cocktails with some colleagues? When the look you’re going for is relaxed yet polished and professional, pair the ivory Union-Alls with some pointy python heels, oversized silver hoops and mirrored aviator sunnies. This look serves strong Top Gun vibes, and TBH, I’m totally OK with that.

For Happy Hour

Whether you’re catching up with your bestie over a pitcher of sangria or sipping martinis on a second date, it’s super easy to dress up this denim jumpsuit — just layer it over a black crop top, then slip on some caged black sandals and delicate rose gold hoops. Pro tip: If you’re doing a day-to-night look, you can unzip the top, fold it down and tie it around your waist during the daytime for a more casual take.