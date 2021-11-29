Lee Jeans’ Cyber Monday Sale Features Stylish Denim For Under $30

Scroll To See More Images

By the time Cyber Monday rolls around, I’m looking to shop for heavily-discounted basics. I already splurged on AirPods and a new TV setup on Black Friday—but I’m still itching to save, so now it’s time for a fashion fix. Luckily, I’ve found what has to be the best denim sale of the day. Shout out to the Lee Jeans Cyber Monday sale for giving me an excuse to go rogue!

Seriously—this sale is so bomb. Tons of jeans, tees and more are marked up to 50 percent off, and you get an extra 25 percent off your order with the code CMON25. Life is good, folks! I’m a big fan of Lee Jeans and their iconic history, with over 125 years of expertise in the denim field. TBH, jeans this good shouldn’t be so inexpensive, so getting them for half off (and then some!) feels like I’m outsmarting the system.

In fact, some of my favorite picks are under $30 bucks thanks to that additional discount. Can you say $26 skinny jeans?! That said, I’ve really got my eye on the Vintage Modern High Rise Dungaree Ankle Jeans, which were originally $98 and are on sale for $45, a price my wallet is waaaay happier about.

Lee Jeans is also a super inclusive brand to buy your denim from, with options for men and kids and women’s picks in sizes 0-30W. We love to see it! Scroll down for a few favorites I plan on adding to my cart, and shop the sale in its entirety on the LEE site now.

Vintage Modern High Rise Relaxed Stovepipe Jeans

These, to me, are the perfect mid-wash jeans. The stovepipe silhouette isn’t super baggy, but it’s not as outdated as its skinny jean sister (Sorry, millennials!). Originally $98, you can snag these for just under $70 and take an additional 25 percent off on top of that.

High Rise Slim Fit Mini Flare Jean

For a night out, I need some super-dark denim. Cue the Mini Flare Jean with just the right amount of boot cut realness, now on sale down from $59 to $39.90 (plus that additional 25 percent off!).

Vintage Modern High Rise Dungaree Ankle Jeans

I’m full-on obsessed with the dungaree details on this particular pair of jeans. The contrast stitching, roomy pockets and hammer loop really elevate the look! Originally $98, they can be yours for $59.99 plus the additional 25 percent off.