Lee Daniels: Director of Precious Appears in J. Crew Catalog

Lee Daniels, director of the new movie Precious, was chosen to partake in J.Crew’s catalog campaign. The classics brand chose Lee Daniels as one of their real models for the new campaign, along with ten other real models, deemed the “cool guys.” He was photographed for the November catalog, where each look can be purchased by clicking on the item desired.

The guys chosen all have biographies on the J.Crew website, asking a range of questions; from his favorite blogs, which are Oprah’s and Perez Hilton’s. (We know he really meant Stylecaster.) Also, he was asked who has had the biggest influence on his career; the answer? Oprah.

J.Crew is certainly taking their catalog to new levels; first Erin Wasson, now Lee Daniels. Who do you think they will feature next?