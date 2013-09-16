All the Details on LeBron James’ Wedding, Including Beyonce And Jay-Z!

After a whopping 12 years together (and two years being engaged), basketball superstar LeBron James and Savannah Brinson tied the knot at the Grand Del Mar Hotel in San Diego. According to Us Weekly, the celebration had approximately 200 guests, including fellow Miami Heat star Dwayne Wade and actress Gabrielle Union. The young couple didn’t take any chances when it came to privacy at the ceremony: The Miami Herald reported on a rumor that guests couldn’t bring their cell phones to the ceremony.

The big surprise at the nuptials (drum roll!) was a special performance by none other than Beyonce and Jay-Z , who flew in that day for the wedding and reportedly performed “Crazy in Love” at the reception. LeBron apparently had to narrow down the list because he “didn’t want to have 1,000 people at the wedding” a source told the New York Post.

