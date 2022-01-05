LeBron Was Just Seen Yelling at Tristan After a Paternity Test Proved He Cheated on Khloé & Fathered a 3rd Baby

Drama on the court. LeBron James and Tristan Thompson looked heated when their NBA teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings, played against each other at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on January 4, 2022.

The moment came in the final minutes of the game when LeBron scored a point, sending the Los Angeles Lakers to a 118-112 lead over the Sacramento Kings. After the play, LeBron walked over to the Kings’ bench where he was seen yelling at Tristan, who didn’t play in the game, according to TMZ. “I’m a motherfucking problem, bitch,” LeBron yelled as Tristan stood a couple feet away.

The announcers of the game believed the message was for Tristan, who played with LeBron on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2018. The announcers also reported that LeBron “looked right at him.” As for Tristan’s reaction, TMZ reported that Tristan gave LeBron a “sheepish look” as he yelled at him. However, the site also reports that the moment may not have been personal as Tristan and LeBron were close when they were in the Cleveland Cavaliers together and still had a relationship after LBJ joined the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018.

The on-court moment comes after a paternity test proved that Tristan had cheated on his then-girlfriend, Khloé Kardashian, and fathered a baby with a woman named Maralee Nichols. In a post on his Instagram Story on January 3, 2022, Tristan apologized to Khloé for the “hurt” and “humiliation” he caused her. “I take full responsibility for my actions,” he wrote. “Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

He continued, “Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you,” he added. “Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

News broke on December 3, 2021, that Tristan had allegedly cheated on Khloé—with whom he shares 3-year-old daughter True—in March 2021 with personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, while he celebrated his 30th birthday in Houston, Texas. According to court documents obtained by The Daily Mail, Maralee claimed that Tristan is also the father of her baby and sued him for child support, as well as reimbursement for her medical expenses and pregnancy-related costs. In her the court documents, Maralee also included alleged texts from Tristan confirming their relationship and ‘insisting that she get an abortion,” as well as “threatening that she will get next to nothing with lesser support requirements in Texas.” Another alleged text also shows that Tristan, who plays for the Sacramento Kings, offered Maralee $75,000 to keep her pregnancy a secret and claimed that he is retiring from the NBA after the current season and would soon be “unemployed.”

“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. Won’t be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong,” one of the alleged text messages reads. “You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly or someone who’s unemployed. It’s texas (sic) so it will be only a couple hundred dollars. So you better off taking this 75k I’m offering cause you won’t get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who’s unemployed.”

A rep for Maralee confirmed to People on December 6, 2021, that she gave birth to her and Tristan’s alleged son around the time news of their affair broke. So where are Khloé and Tristan now? A source told Us Weekly on January 4, 2022, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will “never” take Tristan back after his affair. “Tristan wants to make everything right with Khloé,” the insider said. “He wants to win her back, but she will never take him back romantically after learning about his cheating. This was the final straw.”

