This Map Shows How Badly People Want to Leave Their Home States

It’s no secret that, especially amongst the Millennial generation, leaving home for distant and promising lands (read: cities, mostly) is fairly commonplace. It’s becoming rarer and rarer for people to stay close to home after schooling is over; while that was something more standard among our parents’ generation, the upward mobility of today’s younger generations makes it easier for them to travel far and wide in the pursuit of success and happiness.

So much so, that Gallup conducted a poll to find out which states see the most residents wanting to flee the homeland. The results: Connecticut, Illinois, and Maryland are the three states with the highest percentage of people who would “rather live somewhere else,” with nearly half of respondents indicating as much.

On the flip side, Texas, Oregon, Montana, Maine, and (duh) Hawaii are the states whose residents are most happy to stay put—only 23% of those polled said they would leave if they could.

In terms of the states that land somewhere right in the middle, the Northern part of the Midwest has everyone beat; the Dakotas seem to have quite the strong pull on their residents. Check out the map below to see where you home state lands!