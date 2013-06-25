Shop It Right Now: 5 Chic Leather Tank Tops To Wear All Summer

If you’ve stepped outside today, no matter how briefly, then you know: it’s hot. Standard warm weather rules stipulate that the following are appropriate wardrobe choices when temperatures creep into the upper 80s and even the 90s: shorts, lightweight dresses, and crop tops. But we’ve got another, perhaps more unexpected solution: leather.

Yes, leather may seem like an odd option when the ice in your coffee melts faster than you can drink it, but hear us out: The traditionally cool-weather skin has been making its way onto T-shirts, crop tops, and shorts for some time now, and there’s a good reason for it. The fabric adds just the right amount of edge, and if a leather top is both loose and thin, it won’t increase your body temperature.

In honor of the hot days ahead, we found 5 chic leather tank tops (some in vegan leather!) that we think you’ll love. Try pairing them with a pair of patterned shorts, a swingy midi skirt, some breezy linen palazzo pants, or with a classic denim short. Happy (and cool) shopping!

Faux Leather Top, $36; at Zara

Patterson J. Kincaid Leather Tank, $224; at Revolve Clothing

Joseph Metallic Leather Tank, $238; at Net-A-Porter

Hinge Perforated Leather Tank, $148; at Nordstrom

Bailey 44 Leather-Look Tank, $198; at Intermix

