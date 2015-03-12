StyleCaster
Share

20 Badass Leather Skirt Looks to Copy This Spring

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Badass Leather Skirt Looks to Copy This Spring

Kristen Bousquet
by
20 Badass Leather Skirt Looks to Copy This Spring
20 Start slideshow

Of course, florals and pastels are what we first think of when the weather begins to warm up, but what about those of us who are more of a minimalistic, neutral color kinda gal? In this case, leather skirts are the perfect staple for spring.

MORE: Midi Skirt + Leather Jacket = A Combo to Try Immediately

You can start to wear leather skirts now (with a pair of tights if it’s still a bit chilly) and then toss the tights and wear them bare-legged. Paired with a vintage band tee, a button-down shirt or even a light sweater, a leather skirt can do no wrong.

MORE: The Ultimate Leather Pants Guide: 50 Pairs, Every Budget

To show you just how badass you can look wearing a leather skirt this spring, we’ve gathered 20 outfits that feature the trend to show you how it’s done! Click through the slideshow above to see them now!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Photo: Frank Vinyl

Photo: Laura Wears

Photo: Viva Luxury

Photo: Dulceida

Photo: The Little Magpie

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Sequins and Stripes

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: The Little Magpie

Photo: Gal Meets Glam

Photo: Thrill of the Heel

Photo: Tie Bow Tie

Photo: Media Marmalade

Photo: Sirma Markova

Photo: Versicle

Photo: Lost in the Haze

Photo: My Showroom

Photo: Knocked Up Fabulous

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Scented Hand Creams At Every Price Point

The Best Scented Hand Creams At Every Price Point
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share