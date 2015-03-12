20 Badass Leather Skirt Looks to Copy This Spring

Of course, florals and pastels are what we first think of when the weather begins to warm up, but what about those of us who are more of a minimalistic, neutral color kinda gal? In this case, leather skirts are the perfect staple for spring.

You can start to wear leather skirts now (with a pair of tights if it’s still a bit chilly) and then toss the tights and wear them bare-legged. Paired with a vintage band tee, a button-down shirt or even a light sweater, a leather skirt can do no wrong.

To show you just how badass you can look wearing a leather skirt this spring, we’ve gathered 20 outfits that feature the trend to show you how it’s done! Click through the slideshow above to see them now!