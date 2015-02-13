The Ultimate Leather Pants Guide: 50 Pairs, Every Budget

It seems like every girl who’s wardrobe we lust after isn’t complete without the quintessential pair of leather pants. Equal parts trendy and durable, leather (or faux varieties!) effortlessly heightens just about every outfit from “eh” to instant cool-girl.

From super-tight and cropped to high-waisted and slouchy, leather pants have transcended their traditional legging form to fit every body type, style, and budget.

Check out 50 of the best pairs of leather and faux leather pants, for every budget, that are hot right now!