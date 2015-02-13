StyleCaster
Share

The Ultimate Leather Pants Guide: 50 Pairs, Every Budget

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Ultimate Leather Pants Guide: 50 Pairs, Every Budget

by
The Ultimate Leather Pants Guide: 50 Pairs, Every Budget
50 Start slideshow

It seems like every girl who’s wardrobe we lust after isn’t complete without the quintessential pair of leather pants. Equal parts trendy and durable, leather (or faux varieties!) effortlessly heightens just about every outfit from “eh” to instant cool-girl.

From super-tight and cropped to high-waisted and slouchy, leather pants have transcended their traditional legging form to fit every body type, style, and budget.

MORE: 5 Perfect NYFW Outfits Styled by the Spicy Stiletto

Check out 50 of the best pairs of leather and faux leather pants, for every budget, that are hot right now!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 50

H&M Imitation Leather Pants; $15 at hm.com

H&M Imitation Leather Pants; $17 at hm.com

Forever 21 Zippered Faux Leather Joggers; $19.90 at forever21.com

H&M Imitation Leather Pants; $34.95 at hm.com

Topshop Faux Leather Trousers; $39.99 at nordstrom.com

Nasty Gal Fast Lane Legging; $48 at nastygal.com

Front Row Shop Leather Leggings; $48 at frontrowshop.com

Girls on Film Leather Look Front Leggings; $49 at dorthyperkins.com

Front Row Shop Leather Look Ankle Length Trousers; $52 at frontrowshop.com

Missguided Leather Cropped Cigarette Trousers; $57 at missguidedus.com 

Stylenanda Embroidered Back Packet Leather Pants; $58 at stylenanda.com

Top Shop High-Waisted Leather-Looking Trousers; $64 at topshop.com

Zara Faux Leather Skinny Jean; $69.99 at zara.com

Nasty Gal Sinner Vegan Leather Leggings; $78 at nastygal.com

Zara Faux Leather Biker Trousers; $79 at topshop.com

Free People Vegan Slouch Pant; $99 at freepeople.com 

Lysse Faux Leather Leggings; $108 at nordstrom.com 

Wilfred Free High-Waisted Legging; $135 at artizia.com

Espirit Leather Pant; $161.41 at asos.com

Free People Pieced Vegan Skinny; $188 at freepeople.com

Vintage Franchesca Leather Trousers; $228 at nastygal.com

Freda Pleat-Front Leather Trouser; $275 at matchesfashion.com

Helmut Lang Grey Leather and Jersey Lounge Pants; $335 at ssence.com

H&M Wide Leg Leather Pants; $349 at hm.com

Dion Lee Biker Pant; $377 at dionlee.com

Eileen Fisher Ponte Leather-Blocked Leggings; $378 at neimanmarcus.com 

Ohne Title Leather Track Pant; $399 at intermix.com

3.1 Phillip Lim Nappa Leather Track Pants; $435 at matchesfashion.com 

J. Brand Leather Boyfriend Jean; $435.60 at shopbop.com

COS Slim Leather Trousers; $450 at cosstores.com

Rag & Bone / JEAN Straight-Leg Leather Pants; $695 at neimanmarcus.com 

Alexander Wang Wide-Leg Leather Pants; $758 at saksfifthavenue.com

Annie Bing Stretch Leather Skinny Pants; $799 at shopbop.com

Diesel Black Gold Black Cropped Leather Pant; $825 at ssense.com 

Helmut Lang Cropped Stretch Leather Legging; $950 at helmulang.com

J Brand Stretch Leather Skinny Pants; $950 at netaporter.com

J Brand Stretch Leather Skinny Pants; $950 at netaporter.com

Frame Denim Textured Leather Slim Boyfriend Pant; $995 at net-a-porter.com 

West 14th Sleek Leather Leggings; $999 at w14.com

Tibi Pleated Wide-Leg Leather Culottes; $1100 at matchesfashion.com

Helmut Lang Leather Leggings; $1885 at mytheresa.com 

AcneStudios Stretch-leather Skinny Pants; $1200 at net-a-porter.com

Tamara Mellon Leather Cigarette Pants; $1295 at nordstrom.com

MM6 Maison Martin Margiela Cropped Leather Wide-Leg Pants; $1350 at net-a-porter.com

J Brand Super Skinny Stretch Leather Trousers; $1403 at mytheresa.com

Isabel Marant Lace-Up Leather Pant; $1,540 at lagarconne.com 

Kaufman Franco Silk & Leather Pants; $1795 at shopbop.com

Rick Owens Leather Pants; $2240 at thecorner.com

Saint Laurent Stretch-leather Skinny Pants; $2990 at net-a-porter.com

Emilio Pucci Pleated Leather Pants; $2990 at stylebop.com

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Street Style From NYFW

Street Style From NYFW
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share