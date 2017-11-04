StyleCaster
19 Ways to Wear Leather Jeans—from Styling Inspo to Pairs to Shop Now

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Sexy Winter Outfit Ideas | Leather, Pleather, Waxed Pants
Photo: Getty Images

For years, we’ve seen our favorite fashion influencers wearing leather bottoms—from skirts and leggings to pants and jeans— but sometimes they can be tricky to style. Given the racy, super-sexy vibe that leather fabric comes with, you may think jeans are not the most office-appropriate garb and should stay in the back of your closet until you’re heading for a night out, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Paired with something more casual like a graphic tee or even a cozy sweater, you can achieve a more laid-back look, even when you’re wearing a smoking pair of leather pants. Heading to a big meeting? Couple your leather jeans with a white button-up for a more elegant, tailored look.

We’ve rounded up some blogger inspo, as well as our favorite picks for faux leather and real leather pants, ahead.

Faux Leather/Leather Jeans: Emma Power Leggings

Emma Power Leggings, $396; at DL1961

Faux Leather/Leather Jeans: White off the shoulder sweater with black leather pants

MXAGNES

Faux Leather/Leather Jeans: rag & bone/JEAN High-Rise Lamb Leather Skinny Pants

rag & bone/JEAN High-Rise Lamb Leather Skinny Pants, $995; at Neiman Marcus

Faux Leather/Leather Jeans: White sweater with sunglasses and black zippered leather jeans

Eve Oaks

Faux Leather/Leather Jeans: Just Ride Vegan Leather Pants

Just Ride Vegan Leather Pants, $70; at Nasty Gal

Faux Leather/Leather Jeans: Grey jacket with black leather jeans and conductor hat

Inna's Corner

Faux Leather/Leather Jeans: I'll Take Flare of You Vegan Leather Pants

I'll Take Flare of You Vegan Leather Pants, $50; at Nasty Gal

Faux Leather/Leather Jeans: Multicolored fur coat with black leather jeans

Haute Instinct

Faux Leather/Leather Jeans: Lil Double Vegan Leather Pants

Lil Double Vegan Leather Pants, $60; at Nasty Gal

Faux Leather/Leather Jeans: Red leather jeans with grey turtleneck sweater and black long jacket

Overdivity

Faux Leather/Leather Jeans: Chris Gramer Leather Side-Panelled Pants

Chris Gramer Leather Side-Panelled Pants, $412; at Chris Gramer

Faux Leather/Leather Jeans: Longline white jacket with sunglasses, leather jeans, and white flats

We Wore What

Faux Leather/Leather Jeans: Tobi Flarey Tale Faux Leather Pants

Tobi Flarey Tale Faux Leather Pants, $68; at Tobi

Faux Leather/Leather Jeans: Cobalt blue jacket with wide brim hat and leather pants

Brana's Divine World

Faux Leather/Leather Jeans: Thrill Seeking Black Vegan Leather Pants

Thrill Seeking Black Vegan Leather Pants, $80; at Lulus

Faux Leather/Leather Jeans: Chunky red scarf with black hat, black jacket, and leather pants

The Blossom Girls

Faux Leather/Leather Jeans: Citizens of Humanity Rocket Leatherette Jeans

Citizens of Humanity Rocket Leatherette Jeans, $238; at Shopbop

Faux Leather/Leather Jeans: Leather jeans with white tee shirt

Avant Larde

Faux Leather/Leather Jeans: Let's Catch Up Vegan Leather Pants

Let's Catch Up Vegan Leather Pants, $70; at Nasty Gal

