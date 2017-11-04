19 Ways to Wear Leather Jeans—from Styling Inspo to Pairs to Shop Now

For years, we’ve seen our favorite fashion influencers wearing leather bottoms—from skirts and leggings to pants and jeans— but sometimes they can be tricky to style. Given the racy, super-sexy vibe that leather fabric comes with, you may think jeans are not the most office-appropriate garb and should stay in the back of your closet until you’re heading for a night out, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Paired with something more casual like a graphic tee or even a cozy sweater, you can achieve a more laid-back look, even when you’re wearing a smoking pair of leather pants. Heading to a big meeting? Couple your leather jeans with a white button-up for a more elegant, tailored look.

We’ve rounded up some blogger inspo, as well as our favorite picks for faux leather and real leather pants, ahead.