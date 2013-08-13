12 Leather Jackets That’ll Take Your Wardrobe From Summer To Fall

The switch from your summer wardrobe to fall staples can be a tricky one, but channeling your inner rebel with a leather jacket is sure to make the transition much easier.

Leather recently became a seasonless fabric, and you can wear a tough topper as an in-between piece with everything in your wardrobe (think flowy dresses and sleek separates). But these aren’t your old-school leather jackets — the new class of moto silhouettes have gotten decked out in high-shine finishes, new bomber jacket shapes, color-blocked paneling, and texture beyond imagination.

Head over to InStyle now to shop a mix of affordable and splurge-worthy real and faux leather jackets you’ll want to wear season after season!

