12 Leather Jackets That’ll Take Your Wardrobe From Summer To Fall

12 Leather Jackets That’ll Take Your Wardrobe From Summer To Fall

Alexandra DeRosa for InStyle
by
The switch from your summer wardrobe to fall staples can be a tricky one, but channeling your inner rebel with a leather jacket is sure to make the transition much easier.

Leather recently became a seasonless fabric, and you can wear a tough topper as an in-between piece with everything in your wardrobe (think flowy dresses and sleek separates). But these aren’t your old-school leather jackets — the new class of moto silhouettes have gotten decked out in high-shine finishes, new bomber jacket shapes, color-blocked paneling, and texture beyond imagination.

Head over to InStyle now to shop a mix of affordable and splurge-worthy real and faux leather jackets  you’ll want to wear season after season!

