The 11 Leather Jackets StyleCaster Editors Swear By

We’d bet that if you peeked into the wardrobe of any fashion girl across the globe there would be one piece every woman owned: A leather jacket. It’s with good reason that the leather jacket gets so much wear by street style stars, bloggers, editors, and industry folk–aside from adding a welcome cool vibe to just about any outfit, this piece goes with anything, any time.
It’s impossible to think of an occasion when it wouldn’t be appropriate to carry a moto jacket: Cocktail dresses benefit from the extra dose of attitude, casual jeans-and-a-tee pairings instantly appear more on-trend, even corporate looks feel fresher with a helping hand from a biker jacket. During spring it warms up flirty dresses, and in winter it adds a welcome extra layer.
Today the team StyleCaster are highlighting our favorite leather jacket finds. From super luxe designer splurges (hello there, knockout Acne jacket), to an under-$70 faux leather that you wouldn’t believe was synthetic–until you checked the price tag. Keep clicking to see–and shop–the leather jackets we wear.
"Two years ago, I made a huge splurge on an Acne 'Rita' leather jacket with a detachable shearling collar. The price on Acne leather jackets has since surged to splurgier-than-splurge levels—they cost anywhere from $1,600 to $2,000—but my jacket remains one of the best wardrobe investments I ever made. Not only has it improved with age and slowly molded itself to my shape, the boxy fit means I can actually layer it with chunky sweaters in the winter or throw it over a dress in the spring. Cost per wear-wise, it was worth the spend! (Pro tip: You can actually find some great Acne jackets on eBay—and this is one item that’s just as fantastic second-hand as it is fresh-out-of-the-box.)"— Laurel Pinson, StyleCaster editor-in-chief
Acne Studios Mape Shearling Leather Jacket, $1,950; at La Garçonne
"I love it because other than being really high quality faux leather (everyone assumes it’s real), it’s quite beefy and actually very warm. The fur collar is so soft, doubling as a scarf when it’s chilly—but it can be zipped off come spring."—Sable Yong, Beauty High associate editor
Faux Leather Jacket, $129; at Zara
"The pink lambskin leather jacket by IRO is my favorite leather for spring. It's lightweight yet still warm, and comes in this amazing pop of color that will inject some fun spring style to any neutral outfit. Plus, the color matches my pastel dyed hair."—Samantha Lim, StyleCaster features and branded content director
IRO Lambskin Moto Jacket, $1,200; at Barneys New York
"After working in the fashion industry for a few years, I seem to have accrued a wardrobe that sacrifices comfort for chic in just about every way. Most of my shoes pinch my feet, skinny jeans are uncomfortably snug, and I own more than one dress that I can't sit down in—that was until I discovered New York-born, Australia-based leather brand, West 14th. Aside from the obvious aesthetic appeal, the leather is so butter soft I find myself ignoring everything else in my wardrobe to pull it on day and night."—Jasmine Garnsworthy, StyleCaster editor
Greenwich Street Motor Leather Jacket, $895; at West 14th
"After a lifetime of loading up on fast-fashion faux leather biker jackets, I bit the bullet and bought this classic version, from Schott Brothers, the NYC-based masters of leather.
To be perfectly honest, I had a press discount to a store that sells them, so I got 40% off, but I still think it's worth the full price—it's only getting better with age, and I'll have it forever which is something I rarely say about clothing, since I'm a chronic shopper."—Perrie Samotin, StyleCaster site director
Women's Perfecto Black Lambskin Leather Jacket, $650; at Schott Brothers
A black vintage leather motorcycle jacket of mine has been a go to for years, but I am simply obsessed with this white moto jacket at Joe Fresh. And the price can’t be beat! I plan on wearing this with everything from ripped jeans to ladylike pleated skirts well into the spring.—Leah Bourne, StyleCaster senior editor
Moto Jacket, $69; at Joe Fresh
"Full disclosure: I don't own this, nor will I ever (short of some fiscal miracle, of course), but when it comes to leather jackets I lust after it doesn't get much better than this. I'm partial to oversized tops and outerwear—jackets, coats, sweaters, what have you—because I'm petite (read: short), with a wardrobe full of tight jeans and short skirts, so the longer length and loose sleeves of this particular jacket appeal to me much more than the traditional snug fit. If I ever happen to have a spare $2,256 on hand, I know exactly what it's going toward."—Rachel Krause, Daily Makeover associate editor
Acne Studios Oversized Jacket, $2,256; at My Theresa
"I look for leather jackets that are strong and detailed enough to stand on their own with basics but not too over-the-top and embellished that it doesn’t layer well with detailed pieces. This one is the best of both worlds. I love the zipper details, the exaggerated lapels, and that it has a collar."—Victoria Moorhouse, Beauty High associate editor
Leather Biker Jacket, $124.99; at Mango
“I walked into a random vintage store in New Orleans and found this jacket and obviously bought it because it was a great deal--and basically a two-for-one. The faux fur vest comes off and I wear it separately, and the jacket is thin yet warm, so it’s great for travel. Plus, the oversized collar makes it a bit different than your average leather jacket. This piece is sold out right now, but it's worth keeping an eye on eBay and vintage stores just in case.”—Rachel Adler, StyleCaster beauty director
Twelfth Street Cynthia Vincent Black Faux Leather Jacket, approx. $398
"As far as leather jackets go, for me, it doesn’t get any better than Acne. This particular jacket goes with everything I wear, has an amazing fit, is super cozy and warm, and always looks exquisite. It’s one of those novelty items that never goes out of style and can be worn season after season."—Rolando Robinson, StyleCaster editorial designer
Velocite Navy Jacket, $2,800; at Acne Studios
"How do I love my AllSaints leather jacket? Let me count the ways! It's gorgeously cut (with sleeves long enough for tall girls like yours truly.) It's made from the softest leather imaginable. It's warm enough for even the most inclement weather. Best of all, it maintains the toughness of classic biker jackets while still looking sophisticated. I don't want to look like I'm in costume as an extra from 'Mad Max' in my leather topper."—Alle Connell, Daily Makeover senior beauty editor
Hawks Leather Biker Jacket, $630; at AllSaints