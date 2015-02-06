The 11 Leather Jackets StyleCaster Editors Swear By

We’d bet that if you peeked into the wardrobe of any fashion girl across the globe there would be one piece every woman owned: A leather jacket. It’s with good reason that the leather jacket gets so much wear by street style stars, bloggers, editors, and industry folk–aside from adding a welcome cool vibe to just about any outfit, this piece goes with anything, any time.

It’s impossible to think of an occasion when it wouldn’t be appropriate to carry a moto jacket: Cocktail dresses benefit from the extra dose of attitude, casual jeans-and-a-tee pairings instantly appear more on-trend, even corporate looks feel fresher with a helping hand from a biker jacket. During spring it warms up flirty dresses, and in winter it adds a welcome extra layer.

Today the team StyleCaster are highlighting our favorite leather jacket finds. From super luxe designer splurges (hello there, knockout Acne jacket), to an under-$70 faux leather that you wouldn’t believe was synthetic–until you checked the price tag. Keep clicking to see–and shop–the leather jackets we wear.