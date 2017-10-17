StyleCaster
25 Leather Jackets at Every Price Point to Take You Through Fall and Winter

25 Leather Jackets at Every Price Point to Take You Through Fall and Winter

Photo: Getty Images

How many leather jackets can we own before it’s excessive? Well, we don’t seem to have any self-control when it comes to this particular item, so we’d like to believe that having a few options in rotation is never a bad idea—especially since, while trends come and go (and you’ll see some of our current favorites below), as a rule, leather jackets don’t go out of style, so you can own yours for life if you take care of it.

This outerwear staple goes great with a classic jeans and sweater combo, and can even give a dress or skirt that extra downtown-inspired punch. We, personally, love how easy and versatile a leather jacket can be—plus, it isn’t too bulky or heavy, so it’s perfect for layering.

This season, add a fun color to the mix or finally take the plunge and invest in the style you’ve had your eye on the past few months (or years?). Ahead, we picked 25 of the coolest leather jackets on the market right now, including classic black versions to bold colors, studs, embroidery, and more.

1 of 25
STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
Olive Green Things

Veda jacket, $998; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
The Blush Number

Faux leather jacket, $99.99 (was $128); at Loft

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
Moody Maroon

Jacket, $745; at Maje

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
The Blues

Acne Studios jacket, $2,000; at Barneys New York

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
The Bargain Buy

Studded jacket, $42.90; at Forever 21

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
Rose Gold Details

City Chic plus jacket, $129; at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
Rainbow Party

Sara Battaglia jacket, $3,945; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
Studded Staple

Aqua jacket, $148; at Bloomingdales

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
Green Gal

Missguided jacket, $93; at Nordstrom

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
Embroidered

Elie Saab jacket, $5,475; at Net-a-Porter

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
Queen Bee

Isabel Marant jacket, $1,690; at Forward

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
Floral Leather

Sandy Liang jacket, $2,100; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
Shearling Sweetness

Calvin Klein jacket, $3,195; at Barneys New York

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
Stud Worthy

Missguided plus jacket, $103; at ASOS

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
Off-the-Shoulder

Faith Connexion jacket, $1,740; at Farfetch

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
Blush Cropped Jacket

IRO jackets, $1,295; at Intermix

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
The Classic

RTA jacket, $478 (was $1,195); at The Outnet

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
Goldie Brown

Prada jacket, $3,970; at Matches Fashion

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
The Collarless Jacket

Isabelt Marant jacket, $1,290; at Matches Fashion

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
The Ciara

Lamarque jacket, $490; at Revolve

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
Burgundy Beauty

IRO jacket, $1,265; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
Vegan Leather

Free People jacket, $198; at Revolve

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
Lavender Lady

Rebecca Taylor jacket, $626.50 (was $895); at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
The Oversized Jacket

Oak jacket, $520; at Shopbop

STYLECASTER | 25 Leather Jackets for Fall
The "Ultimate" Leather Jacket

Madewell jacket, $498; at Nordstrom

