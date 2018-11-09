StyleCaster
Share

Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs

What's hot
StyleCaster

Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs

by
Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs
17 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler.

Leather comes in what feels like an unending variety of styles—vegan, faux, cowhide, suede, patent, grained, quilted. But in all its many iterations, it remains a perennial fall texture—one that will promises to be as chic tomorrow as it is today.

While we’re used to leather outerwear, shoes and handbags, the sartorial sphere (both on the catwalk and online) has invited us to consider a new approach to the fabric. The trendiest way to wear leather this fall? On your ears.

MORE: 26 Not-So-Average Teddy Jackets to Shop This Fall

Leather earrings might make for a surprising trend, but they also make for an incredibly wearable one. Whether your aesthetic skews bohemian, rock-and-roll, maximalist or minimalist, you can certainly find a way into the leather earrings movement.

Gold-toned leather hoops pair well with evening gowns and business-casual looks, alike. And beaded, chandelier leather drop earrings will take your night-out look from subtle to statement-looking.

To put it simply, if you’ve found yourself in a jewelry rut that you’re dying to break out of, leather earrings offer a distinctly autumnal and particularly trendy way to do so.

MORE: The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality

Even better? Leather earrings can toughen up a look the same way a leather jacket can, but they’ll do so way more subtly. Want to add a touch of edge to a soft, feminine ensemble, but feel like a distressed leather jacket or chunky combat boots might feel over-the-top? Your favorite earrings are just waiting to solve the problem for you.

Ahead, you’ll find 17 pairs of leather earrings we have our eye on this season. Dynamic, versatile and totally on-trend, leather earrings are one of this season’s most eye-catching trends—and we can’t get enough.

 

This is e-commerce content. If you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story we may receive a small commission of the sale.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 17
STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
Leather Western Earrings

The timeless leather trend meets fall's Western trend in these statement-making earrings.

Leather Western earrings, $28 at Free People

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
Tahiti Stone Drop Leather Earrings

These tasseled drop earrings give any look a '70s bohemian vibe without skewing over-the-top.

Tahiti stone drop leather earrings, $88 at Free People

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
Kate Spade Leather Earrings

If you're an advocate of fall florals, but are over the printed maxi look, give these charming leather floral cut-out earrings a try.

Leather linear earrings, $88 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
Fendi Leather Earrings

These Fendi earrings offer a subtle way to rock the "logomania" trend du jour, adding a touch of texture and a pop of color to your look.

F is Fendi leather earrings, $490 ay My Theresa

Photo: My Theresa.
STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
Marni Leather Hanging Earrings

Marni has been one of the leaders in bringing the leather jewelry trend to life, and these fuchsia hued earrings nod to the '80s while still feeling current.

Marni leather hanging earrings, $360 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
COS Padded Leather Hoop Earrings

If you love the classic hoop silhouette but are ready for a slight change this season, these two-toned leather earrings are a great way to shake things up.

Padded leather hoop earrings, $35 at COS

Photo: COS.
STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
& Other Stories Larks Leather Knot Earrings

These leather knot earrings add texture and a touch of edge to any look without looking too rock-and-roll.

Larks leather knot earrings, $39 at & Other Stories

Photo: & Other Stories.
STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
Gold-Tone Faux Leather Hoop Earrings

These wide gold tone hoops feature faux leather trim—talk about an unexpected accent.

Vince Camuto gold-tone faux leather hoop earrings, $68 at Macy's

Photo: Macy's.
STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
Free People Leather Teardrop Earrings

These embellished leather teardrop earrings feature contrast stitching for a cowgirl-meets-rock-and-roller vibe.

Mia leather teardrop earrings, $38 at Free People

Photo: Free People.
STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
TIDOO Three Layer Drop Leather Earrings

For a simpler way into the trend, try a layered leaf earring in a neutral tone.

TIDOO three layer drop leather earrings, $9.66 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
Julia Leather Leaf Earrings

Statement earrings are one of the best ways to get away with rocking metallic leather.

Julia leather leaf earrings, $24 at Francesca's 

Photo: Francesca's.
STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
Forever 21 Faux Leather Earrings

These drop earrings add a touch of sophistication to tougher leather style, thanks to a faux pearl accent in the center.

Faux leather earrings, $7.90 at Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21.
STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
Loewe Gold-Plated Leather & Wool Earrings

These oversized statement earrings offer an instant outfit upgrade in just one piece. Plus, they look super sophisticated, thanks to their minimalist design.

Loewe gold-plated leather and wool earrings, $340 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
Marni Gold-Tone Leather Hoop Earrings

Brightly colored earrings might seem like a bold move, but this jewel-toned fuchsia should offer an entry-level approach to the trend.

Marni gold-tone leather hoop earrings, $340 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
Shona Leather Fringe Earrings

Fringe earrings never really go out of style, but we love this geometric pair that embraces jewelry's current mixed media trend.

Shona leather fringe earrings, $20 at Francesca's 

Photo: Francesca's.
STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
Leather Clover Leaf Earrings

Rose gold jewelry has had a serious moment over the past few years, and the trend appears to endure. Why not transfer the metallic tone to a leather variety this holiday season?

Genuine leather clover leaf teardrop earrings, $7.99 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.
STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
Mango Mixed Pendant Faux Leather Earrings

These rich burgundy, faux leather pendant earrings nod to the abstract design trend of the moment.

Mixed pendant faux leather earrings, $25.99 at Mango

Photo: Mango.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Anti-Puff Face Products You'll Want During the Holidays

The Anti-Puff Face Products You'll Want During the Holidays
  • STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
  • STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
  • STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
  • STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
  • STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
  • STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
  • STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
  • STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
  • STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
  • STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
  • STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
  • STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
  • STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
  • STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
  • STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
  • STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
  • STYLECASTER | Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs.
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share