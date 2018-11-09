Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs

Leather comes in what feels like an unending variety of styles—vegan, faux, cowhide, suede, patent, grained, quilted. But in all its many iterations, it remains a perennial fall texture—one that will promises to be as chic tomorrow as it is today.

While we’re used to leather outerwear, shoes and handbags, the sartorial sphere (both on the catwalk and online) has invited us to consider a new approach to the fabric. The trendiest way to wear leather this fall? On your ears.

Leather earrings might make for a surprising trend, but they also make for an incredibly wearable one. Whether your aesthetic skews bohemian, rock-and-roll, maximalist or minimalist, you can certainly find a way into the leather earrings movement.

Gold-toned leather hoops pair well with evening gowns and business-casual looks, alike. And beaded, chandelier leather drop earrings will take your night-out look from subtle to statement-looking.

To put it simply, if you’ve found yourself in a jewelry rut that you’re dying to break out of, leather earrings offer a distinctly autumnal and particularly trendy way to do so.

Even better? Leather earrings can toughen up a look the same way a leather jacket can, but they’ll do so way more subtly. Want to add a touch of edge to a soft, feminine ensemble, but feel like a distressed leather jacket or chunky combat boots might feel over-the-top? Your favorite earrings are just waiting to solve the problem for you.

Ahead, you’ll find 17 pairs of leather earrings we have our eye on this season. Dynamic, versatile and totally on-trend, leather earrings are one of this season’s most eye-catching trends—and we can’t get enough.

This is e-commerce content. If you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story we may receive a small commission of the sale.