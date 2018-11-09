Leather Earrings are the Underrated Statement Piece Your Jewelry Collection Needs

Leather comes in what feels like an unending variety of styles—vegan, faux, cowhide, suede, patent, grained, quilted. But in all its many iterations, it remains a perennial fall texture—one that will promises to be as chic tomorrow as it is today.
While we’re used to leather outerwear, shoes and handbags, the sartorial sphere (both on the catwalk and online) has invited us to consider a new approach to the fabric. The trendiest way to wear leather this fall? On your ears.
Leather earrings might make for a surprising trend, but they also make for an incredibly wearable one. Whether your aesthetic skews bohemian, rock-and-roll, maximalist or minimalist, you can certainly find a way into the leather earrings movement.
Gold-toned leather hoops pair well with evening gowns and business-casual looks, alike. And beaded, chandelier leather drop earrings will take your night-out look from subtle to statement-looking.
To put it simply, if you’ve found yourself in a jewelry rut that you’re dying to break out of, leather earrings offer a distinctly autumnal and particularly trendy way to do so.
Even better? Leather earrings can toughen up a look the same way a leather jacket can, but they’ll do so way more subtly. Want to add a touch of edge to a soft, feminine ensemble, but feel like a distressed leather jacket or chunky combat boots might feel over-the-top? Your favorite earrings are just waiting to solve the problem for you.
Ahead, you’ll find 17 pairs of leather earrings we have our eye on this season. Dynamic, versatile and totally on-trend, leather earrings are one of this season’s most eye-catching trends—and we can’t get enough.
Leather Western Earrings
The timeless leather trend meets fall's Western trend in these statement-making earrings.
Leather Western earrings, $28 at Free People
Photo:
Free People.
Tahiti Stone Drop Leather Earrings
These tasseled drop earrings give any look a '70s bohemian vibe without skewing over-the-top.
Tahiti stone drop leather earrings, $88 at Free People
Photo:
Free People.
Kate Spade Leather Earrings
If you're an advocate of fall florals, but are over the printed maxi look, give these charming leather floral cut-out earrings a try.
Leather linear earrings, $88 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
Fendi Leather Earrings
These Fendi earrings offer a subtle way to rock the "logomania" trend du jour, adding a touch of texture and a pop of color to your look.
F is Fendi leather earrings, $490 ay My Theresa
Photo:
My Theresa.
Marni Leather Hanging Earrings
Marni has been one of the leaders in bringing the leather jewelry trend to life, and these fuchsia hued earrings nod to the '80s while still feeling current.
Marni leather hanging earrings, $360 at Farfetch
Photo:
Farfetch.
COS Padded Leather Hoop Earrings
If you love the classic hoop silhouette but are ready for a slight change this season, these two-toned leather earrings are a great way to shake things up.
Padded leather hoop earrings, $35 at COS
Photo:
COS.
& Other Stories Larks Leather Knot Earrings
These leather knot earrings add texture and a touch of edge to any look without looking too rock-and-roll.
Larks leather knot earrings, $39 at & Other Stories
Photo:
& Other Stories.
Gold-Tone Faux Leather Hoop Earrings
These wide gold tone hoops feature faux leather trim—talk about an unexpected accent.
Vince Camuto gold-tone faux leather hoop earrings, $68 at Macy's
Photo:
Macy's.
Free People Leather Teardrop Earrings
These embellished leather teardrop earrings feature contrast stitching for a cowgirl-meets-rock-and-roller vibe.
Mia leather teardrop earrings, $38 at Free People
Photo:
Free People.
TIDOO Three Layer Drop Leather Earrings
For a simpler way into the trend, try a layered leaf earring in a neutral tone.
TIDOO three layer drop leather earrings, $9.66 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon.
Julia Leather Leaf Earrings
Statement earrings are one of the best ways to get away with rocking metallic leather.
Julia leather leaf earrings, $24 at Francesca's
Photo:
Francesca's.
Forever 21 Faux Leather Earrings
These drop earrings add a touch of sophistication to tougher leather style, thanks to a faux pearl accent in the center.
Faux leather earrings, $7.90 at Forever 21
Photo:
Forever 21.
Loewe Gold-Plated Leather & Wool Earrings
These oversized statement earrings offer an instant outfit upgrade in just one piece. Plus, they look super sophisticated, thanks to their minimalist design.
Loewe gold-plated leather and wool earrings, $340 at Net-a-Porter
Photo:
Net-a-Porter.
Marni Gold-Tone Leather Hoop Earrings
Brightly colored earrings might seem like a bold move, but this jewel-toned fuchsia should offer an entry-level approach to the trend.
Marni gold-tone leather hoop earrings, $340 at Net-a-Porter
Photo:
Net-a-Porter.
Shona Leather Fringe Earrings
Fringe earrings never really go out of style, but we love this geometric pair that embraces jewelry's current mixed media trend.
Shona leather fringe earrings, $20 at Francesca's
Photo:
Francesca's.
Leather Clover Leaf Earrings
Rose gold jewelry has had a serious moment over the past few years, and the trend appears to endure. Why not transfer the metallic tone to a leather variety this holiday season?
Genuine leather clover leaf teardrop earrings, $7.99 at Amazon
Photo:
Amazon.
Mango Mixed Pendant Faux Leather Earrings
These rich burgundy, faux leather pendant earrings nod to the abstract design trend of the moment.
Mixed pendant faux leather earrings, $25.99 at Mango
Photo:
Mango.