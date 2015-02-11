Your BFF Needs This Taco-Shaped Cord Organizer Perfect For Valentine’s Day

Like many women, I’m a sucker for small leather goods—mini card cases, pouches, and passport holders, even minuscule address books (those are actual books where people would write down where other people live—what a concept.) One thing I don’t have? A mini leather cord organizer shaped like a taco embossed with sayings like “Swipe Right,” “Eat Me,” and “I’d Tag That.”

They’re called Sweetheart Tacos, and they’re the perfect way to contain earbuds, USB cords, phone chargers, and other sundry wires we schlep around (and dedicate precious moments of our lives untangling.)

Plus—because they’re adorable without being sappy—they’re also the best Valentine’s Day gift ever if you’re in the market for something cute for your BFF. Or BFFs, since you can snag all five for $40.

I’m planning to keep one for myself—my small leather goods collection could use a modern update (sorry, address books.)

Sweetheart Tacos, $12 each or all five for $40; at This is Ground