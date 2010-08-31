StyleCaster
Share

Leather Bound – 18 Perfect Pieces Worth A Splurge

What's hot
StyleCaster

Leather Bound – 18 Perfect Pieces Worth A Splurge

Kerry Pieri
by
Leather Bound – 18 Perfect Pieces Worth A Splurge
16 Start slideshow

What was once relegated to punks, bikers and other outsiders is in hot demand among the fashion set. Designers have taken super soft leather and twisted, turned and sewn it into pieces meant for every day. From vests and wrap jackets to full skirts and trousers leather is having a moment and there are a variety of ways to get in on the game.

Be mindful of layering more than one piece at a time a simple leather top can take denim or khaki to a very chic place but two pieces at once can spell clueless. Let it be your entry into luxe minimalism it may cost you, but be well worth the price of entry.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 16

A.L.C. full leather skirt, $395, at Edit NYC; O.A.K. aviator hat, $288, pre-order at O.A.K.; Topshop leather chain necklace, $50, at Topshop

Alexander Wang leather corset vest, $345, at Ssense

Isabel Marant fringed mini skirt, $1,735, at Net-a-Porter

Vince leather wrap jacket, $1085, at Net-a-Porter

Acne leather trousers, $919, at Farfetch

Sparkle and Fade leather shorts, $128, at Urban Outfitters

3.1 Phillip Lim black quilted leather shorts, $575, at La Garçonne

Newport News gold leather pencil skirt, $64.99, at Newport News

Asos brown leather harness belt, $50.55, at Asos

Mason by Michelle Mason asymmetrical leather dress, $692, at Revolve Clothing

Burberry washed leather trench, $1,695, at Burberry

Rag & Bone leather top, $450, at Shopbop

Uzton gray leather stretch leggings, $1180, at Stylebop

Marc by Marc Jacobs leather bustier top, $558, at Neiman Marcus

Ralph Lauren brown leather vest, $498, at Ralph Lauren

Paul & Joe Sister tan leather shorts, $256, at Ssense

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Polaroids From Abroad: First Stop, Copenhagen Fashion Week

Polaroids From Abroad: First Stop, Copenhagen Fashion Week
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share