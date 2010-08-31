Leather Bound – 18 Perfect Pieces Worth A Splurge

What was once relegated to punks, bikers and other outsiders is in hot demand among the fashion set. Designers have taken super soft leather and twisted, turned and sewn it into pieces meant for every day. From vests and wrap jackets to full skirts and trousers leather is having a moment and there are a variety of ways to get in on the game.

Be mindful of layering more than one piece at a time a simple leather top can take denim or khaki to a very chic place but two pieces at once can spell clueless. Let it be your entry into luxe minimalism it may cost you, but be well worth the price of entry.

