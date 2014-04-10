Leather Bomber Jackets: 10 Ways to Wear the Fall Staple in Spring

Leather jackets in general, but especially bombers, tend to be conceptualized as more appropriate for fall weather than spring. But considering that bombers are one of the biggest trends for Spring this year, we have to believe there’s a way to pull off the toppers in cool-weather leather fabrics while the sun is shining and warm.

As it turns out, it’s not all that difficult: you can wear it with a floral print dress, a pair of brightly patterned pants, and even with another one of Spring’s biggest trends, a full skirt. It’s all in how you style it, but even leather bombers in dark tones like black and brown make sense.

