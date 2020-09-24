Instagram Has Inspired Me To Invest In A Leather Blazer For Fall

Scroll To See More Images

Are the transitional weather fashion gods trying to tell me something?? For the last few weeks, my Instagram feed and Explore Page have been overwhelmed by influencers rocking the leather blazer trend—and after liking a few photos too many, I’ve finally given in. I’m ready to buy one! If you’re on the fence, consider this a sign that you need one, too.

When it comes to creating the perfect fall wardrobe, transitional weather outerwear pieces are a must. When it’s still too warm for a heavy sweater and coat but your jean jacket isn’t doing enough to keep you warm (not to mention the fact that it’s high-key ruining your outfit), the leather blazer is here to save the day. Or, should I say the faux-leather blazer, as we are both 1. On a budget and 2. Lovers of animals.

Unlike most jackets in your closet, the leather blazer can be dressed up or down, making it especially versatile. For a day spent running errands, throw it on with a baggy sweatshirt, your best bike shorts and some sneakers. For a happy hour date, it pairs well with skinny jeans, a silky cami and some heels. You can dress it up over a maxi dress and boots or pair it with boyfriend jeans and a white tee for a look that’s more laid-back. Grab your leather blazer and have a romcom-esque closet-raiding movie montage afternoon, and just see how many cute looks you can put together.

Depending on the look you like, it might take some trial and error to find the perfect leather blazer for you. I’ve rounded up the options I’ll be trying below, which range from more fitted silhouettes to slightly oversized boyfriend fits. Who knows, your perfect blazer could be on this list, too, and I’ll be liking your OOTD on Instagram in no time.

1. BGSD Crystal Lambskin Leather Blazer

The vertical seam details on the BGSD Crystal Lambskin Leather Blazer make it a standout piece—not to mention one available to all, as it comes in short and plus sizes to suit a variety of wearers.

2. BB Dakota Serious Or Not Vegan Leather Blazer

A gorgeous leather-look blazer for under $100 bucks? This BB Dakota Serious Or Not Vegan Leather Blazer is a total steal, and looks as good with a boho maxi dress as it does with jeans and a white tee.

3. BLANK NYC Vegan Leather Blazer

The BLANK NYC Vegan Leather Blazer is 55% linen, so even though it has the faux leather look, it’s much easier to scrunch up the shoulders for a laid-back vibe, since the material is a bit more lightweight.

4. WeWoreWhat Downtown Blazer

The WeWoreWhat Downtown Blazer is a faux leather option that boasts notched lapels and subtle shoulder pads—perfect for rocking 2021’s padded shoulder trend without looking too ’80s.

5. Theory Peaked Lapel Faux Leather Blazer

The Theory Peaked Lapel Faux Leather Blazer has a super slick, just-shiny-enough finish. If you aren’t into the oversized, boyfriend blazer look, this more fitted silhouette will suit your wardrobe.

6. FRAME ’70s Leather Jacket

If you really want to splurge on some genuine leather, FRAME’s ’70s Leather Jacket is for you. The faux double-breasted look and single-button closure make this a perfect pick to dress up or down.