Want: A Tough Leather Belt Perfect for Cinching Your Waist

What: A double-buckle black leather belt from style maven Rachel Zoe, complete with secret adjustments in the back, in three colors: black, brown, and orange.

Why: It’s the perfect mix of bondage-inspired hardware and fashion-inspired chic, and is ideal for dressing up the standard sweaters-and-jeans fall uniform.

How: Use it to define your figure when you’re wearing an oversized sweater, or cinch your waist while wearing your favorite fall dress. You could also be really brave and wear it over your favorite heavy coat.

Rachel Zoe Double Darren Clip Belt, $118; at Zappos Couture