Want: A Super-Chic Leather Bag with a Gold Chain Strap

What: A super dark oxblood pebbled leather fold-over bag from British designer Kurt Geiger with a sturdy gold Cuban chain as the strap.

Why: It’s been a while since we’ve seen a classic, dark-toned handbag with a metallic contrast that we love, and when we spotted this one we were immediately head-over-heels.

How: With pretty much any cool-weather look, this blood-red bag will add a serious dose of edginess and style. We really love the idea of wearing it as a major statement-maker with an all-white look, and it can even double well as a clutch.

Octane Fold-Over Bag, $293; at Kurt Geiger