Want: A Chic Leather Backpack That Makes Us Feel Like Cher in ‘Clueless’

What: A single-zip black backpack in 100% leather. It also comes in white if that’s your thing.

Why: Now that it’s officially back-to-school season, it seems like the perfect time to start rocking a grown-up version of every student’s most necessary accessory.

How: For a truly Cher-inspired look, rock it with a plaid skirt, crop top, and matching blazer. For a more normal approach to backpack fashion, we love it with everything from a printed dress and boots to a pair of skinnies and a long tee.

Clean Clip Backpack, $160; at Topshop