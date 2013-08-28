StyleCaster
Want: A Chic Leather Backpack That Makes Us Feel Like Cher in 'Clueless'

Want: A Chic Leather Backpack That Makes Us Feel Like Cher in ‘Clueless’

Meghan Blalock
leather backpackWhat: A single-zip black backpack in 100% leather. It also comes in white if that’s your thing.

Why: Now that it’s officially back-to-school season, it seems like the perfect time to start rocking a grown-up version of every student’s most necessary accessory.

How:  For a truly Cher-inspired look, rock it with a plaid skirt, crop top, and matching blazer. For a more normal approach to backpack fashion, we love it with everything from a printed dress and boots to  a pair of skinnies and a long tee.

Clean Clip Backpack, $160; at Topshop

