Want: A Too-Cool-For-School (Vegan!) Leather Backpack That’s Under $50

What: A soft vegan leather backpack with drawstring closure and zipper details

Why: There’s nothing we love more than a bag that’s stylish and functional enough to hold our day-to-day necessities. That’s why we’re loving this leather option, featuring a center zipper that unzips to expand the bag for way more storage space. With its many compartments and adjustable straps, this super-sleek backpack is the perfect choice for a gal on the go.

How: This spacious sack is versatile enough to go from the classroom or office to the streets, and picture it paired with an oversized knit, dark skinny jeans, your favorite pair of sneakers, and a slouchy knit beanie. For something a bit more pulled together, swap the denim for a mini skirt, a pair of tights, and some killer biker boots.

Zipped Up Leather Knapsack, $45; at Brandy Melville